Breaking Down the Dolphins-Colts Week 1 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have starting James Daniels in the lineup when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in their season opener Sunday.
Daniels, who sustained an ankle injury in practice Thursday and didn't participate in practice Friday, was not among the seven players listed as inactive.
The list was headed by the three players who were ruled out on the final injury report of the week — TE Darren Waller (hip), RB Jaylen Wright (knee) and CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring).
Wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who was listed as questionable Friday because of his concussion, will be active.
The three healthy inactives will be T Kendall Lamm, WR Tahj Washington and DT Zeek Biggers, with Quinn Ewers designated as the emergency third quarterback.
Lamm being inactive means that free agent pick-up Larry Borom will serve as the backup tackle against the Colts. Washington was beaten out for the last wide receiver spot by Eskridge, while the Dolphins chose to go with veteran waiver wire pick-up Matthew Butler as the fifth defensive tackle (behind Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips) over Biggers.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS INACTIVE INFO
The Colts' inactive list includes the one player they had listed as questionable on their final injury report, running back Tyler Goodson, who is nursing an elbow injury.
The other Indianapolis inactives are CB Johnathan Edwards, TE Will Mallory, LB Chad Muma, T Luke Tenuta and DE JT Tuimoloau, with rookie Riley Leonard serving as the third quarterback.
On Saturday, the Dolphins elevated RB Ulysses Bentley IV from the practice squad in light of Goodson's injury, as well as LB Austin Ajiake.