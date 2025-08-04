Breaking Down the Dolphins Madden 26 Ratings
What a difference a year makes.
At this time last year, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the top overall player in Madden 25. His overall rating of 99 was the only one issued last season. He was also the first wide receiver to ever claim the top spot in the history of Madden.
There will be no repeat this season.
Hill is coming off a down year where he caught 81 balls for 959 yards. He also scored six touchdowns, which represents his lowest total since his rookie season. This pales in comparison to the 1,799 yards he accumulated in 2023 when he had a healthy quarterback, Tua Tagovalioa, for all 17 games.
This season, Hill has a rating of 95 from the experts at EA Sports. He is the fifth-highest rated wide receiver in the league.
He is also the highest-rated Dolphins player in the game. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is second and was given a rating of 92.
Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was given a rating of 85. Tight end Darren Waller, who was out of football last season, is the Dolphins' highest-rated tight end with a rating of 82.
Tagovailoa has an overall rating of 82. He is not ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. His rating could improve during the season based on his play and being injury-free.
Rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is the seventh-highest rated rookie this season with an overall rating of 78. There were only four rookies to eclipse the 80 mark.
Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars has the highest rookie rating of 84. He is followed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who has a rating of 83.
A complete list of the Dolphins' player ratings can be found on the Electronic Arts website.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage