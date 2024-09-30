All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 4 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Dolphins and the Titans.

Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (51) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (51) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium last season. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Based on their final injury report, the Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans didn't include many surprises, though a few players are in line to make their season debuts.

That would include rookie wide receiver Malik Washington, the sixth-round pick from Virginia, who missed the first three games because of a quad injury and should make his NFL debut. He is the only Dolphins player with a game status designation (he was listed as questionable) who will be active for the game.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner, rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and linebacker Channing Tindall, the team's top pick in the 2022 NFL draft, will also be active for the first time this season.

The six players listed as inactive include five starters dealing with injuries — tackle Terron Armstead (concussion), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (chest), LB David Long, Jr. (hamstring), and QB Skylar Thompson, who's dealing with a rib injury and will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

With Thompson out, veteran Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will start at quarterback.

The final inactive is rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara, who has yet to be active so far this season.

Earlier Monday, the Dolphins elevated wide receiver Dee Eskridge from the practice squad to join Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Washington in the lineup.

TENNESSEE TITANS INACTIVE INFO

The Titans inactive list is headed by two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who is dealing with an elbow injury.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Tyreek Hill's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate who had a memorable game against him in the 2023 playoffs, will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The other Titans who are inactive are CB Julius Wood, LB James Williams, OL Jaelyn Duncan, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya, and LB Ali Gaye.

Safety Amani Hooker, who also was listed as questionable on the final injury, will be active.

