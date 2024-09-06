All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Injury Report of Week 1

The Miami Dolphins' injury concerns are not nearly as significant heading into their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they once were

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) works out during joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (83) works out during joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Turns out the Miami Dolphins' injury situation wasn't nearly as dire as once presumed.

The proof came with the final injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars when only two players even got so much as a game status designation.

The big news also was that seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, fresh off his new contract extension, was listed as questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice for a couple of weeks until he returned on a limited basis Friday.

The only other player with a game status designation is rookie wide receiver Malik Washington, who was ruled out because of a quad injury. After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, he was the only player who didn't practice Friday.

The other seven players on the injury report with an injury were full participants Friday: LB Quinton Bell (thumb), C Aaron Brewer (hand), S Jevon Holland (ankle), DT Benito Jones (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), S Jordan Poyer (thumb), and LB Anthony Walker (knee).

THE LIKELY CONTINENGY PLANS

With Washington out, the Dolphins could elevate either veteran Robbie Chosen or 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad, depending on their comfort level with newcomer Grant DuBose's ability to contribute on offense in a pinch. DuBose will be active regardless because of his special teams work, but the Dolphins may feel more comfortable having Chosen or Ezukanma as a fourth wide receiver.

With Ramsey, there are several options could consider if he's kept out, and those would include having Ethan Bonner start at outside cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller, having Kader Kohou slide from the slot position to the outside and insert either Elijah Campbell or Nik Needham (as another potential practice squad elevation) in the slot.

THE JACKSONVILLE PRACTICE REPORT

The Jaguars had a second name on their injury report Friday, though their overall health still is very good.

The only player with a game status designation is safety Daniel Thomas, who was listed as questionable after being limited all week because of an Achilles issue.

Veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead was added to the injury report Friday because he was given a vet rest day and didn't practice, but he didn't get a game status designation and therefore will play.

