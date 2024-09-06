All Dolphins

Ramsey the Latest Dolphins Star to Get an Extension

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are signing Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a three-year contract extension

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) works out during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) works out during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The summer of extensions continues for the Miami Dolphins.

This time it's seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey who will get an extension, according to NFL Network reporters Cameron Wolfe and Ian Rapoport.

Agreement on an extension was reached a couple of days ago, according to Rapoport, though Ramsey wanted to wait until he returned to practice before the news became public.

Ramsey has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for a couple of weeks and didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday.

The $72 million extension will make Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL again, allowing him to overtake Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos.

Ramsey follows quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in getting extensions this year. Head coach Mike McDaniel also signed a recent contract extension, and running back Raheem Mostert got an extension of his own in the spring.

Ramsey is heading into his second season with the Dolphins after coming over in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long (he's currently third on the L.A. Rams depth chart at his position).

In his first season with Miami, Ramsey missed the first seven games because of a training camp injury but came back strong. He finished the season with three interceptions, including the game-clincher against the Las Vegas Raiders in November.

