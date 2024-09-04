All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 1

The Miami Dolphins had 13 players on their injury list compared to only one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) juggles with footballs during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) juggles with footballs during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was quite the disparity between the two teams when the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

While Jacksonville put only one player on its list, the Dolphins had a whopping 12 players, though a few of them weren't injuries but rather players on vet rest days.

The most concerning issue on the Dolphins' injury report involves cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who did not practice with what we now know is a hamstring issue.

The other three players who did not practice were all listed as being given vet rest, though Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury was also mentioned.

The two veterans who did not work were tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker David Long, Jr. also had a vet rest day, though they each practiced on a limited basis. Then there were safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr., who were both limited and listed as vet rest but also with thumb injuries for Poyer and knee injuries for Walker.

BREWER'S STATUS

Center Aaron Brewer, who didn't practice in training camp after the first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on August 6th, did practice Wednesday despite his hand injury. However, it was on a limited basis.

Also limited were LB Quinton Bell (thumb), DT Benito Jones (knee), and WR Malik Washington (quad).

Lastly, safety Jevon Holland was listed as having an ankle injury but was a full participant.

THE GOOD NEWS AND THE BAD NEWS

The good news with this first injury was that neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle was even listed, meaning they're good to go for the Jacksonville game.

The bad news is that the injury report listed eight of the Dolphins' projected starters not practicing fully or dealing with some kind of issue, with the only exceptions being Zach Sieler, Jordyn Brooks, and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Dealing with these injuries isn't an ideal situation heading into an opener with a new defensive coordinator and facing a team with a lot of talent at the skill positions.

The other bad news is that Jacksonville has only one player on its injury report, safety Daniel Thomas, who is listed as a third-team player on the depth chart. He was listed as a limited participant with an Achilles injury.

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News