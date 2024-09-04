Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 1
There was quite the disparity between the two teams when the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
While Jacksonville put only one player on its list, the Dolphins had a whopping 12 players, though a few of them weren't injuries but rather players on vet rest days.
The most concerning issue on the Dolphins' injury report involves cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who did not practice with what we now know is a hamstring issue.
The other three players who did not practice were all listed as being given vet rest, though Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury was also mentioned.
The two veterans who did not work were tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker David Long, Jr. also had a vet rest day, though they each practiced on a limited basis. Then there were safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr., who were both limited and listed as vet rest but also with thumb injuries for Poyer and knee injuries for Walker.
BREWER'S STATUS
Center Aaron Brewer, who didn't practice in training camp after the first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons on August 6th, did practice Wednesday despite his hand injury. However, it was on a limited basis.
Also limited were LB Quinton Bell (thumb), DT Benito Jones (knee), and WR Malik Washington (quad).
Lastly, safety Jevon Holland was listed as having an ankle injury but was a full participant.
THE GOOD NEWS AND THE BAD NEWS
The good news with this first injury was that neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor Jaylen Waddle was even listed, meaning they're good to go for the Jacksonville game.
The bad news is that the injury report listed eight of the Dolphins' projected starters not practicing fully or dealing with some kind of issue, with the only exceptions being Zach Sieler, Jordyn Brooks, and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Dealing with these injuries isn't an ideal situation heading into an opener with a new defensive coordinator and facing a team with a lot of talent at the skill positions.
The other bad news is that Jacksonville has only one player on its injury report, safety Daniel Thomas, who is listed as a third-team player on the depth chart. He was listed as a limited participant with an Achilles injury.