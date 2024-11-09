Breaking Down the Final Miami Dolphins Week 10 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins will be getting more than Zach Sieler back for their defense when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Storm Duck both will return after missing games with a neck and ankle injury, respectively, and safety Jevon Holland also could be back, though he was listed as questionable on the final injury report released Saturday.
The one player the Dolphins ruled out, as expected, was tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss the game because of a knee injury.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, was listed as questionable with a wrist injury after missing a second consecutive practice Saturday.
The only other Dolphins player who didn't practice was wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who is dealing with a personal situation. He will not travel with the team to Southern California but is expected to join his teammates there and did not get a game status designation, meaning he'll be available if the Dolphins want to use him.
The one player other than Holland who was limited in practice Saturday was fullback Alec Ingold, who's dealing with a calf injury.
Wide receiver River Cracraft was a full participant for a third consecutive day and appears on track to be activated off IR, and the Dolphins cleared a roster space for him when they waived second-year defensive tackle Brandon Pili on Saturday.
Safety Patrick McMorris was upgraded from a limited to a full participant for the first time this week, though head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he didn't think this would be the week McMorris gets activated off IR.
Tight end Julian Hill will be available after missing the game against Buffalo with a shoulder injury and cornerback Cam Smith was a full participant and is a go after suffering a knee injury in practice Friday that turned out to be just a scare.
RAMS FINAL INJURY REPORT
The Rams ruled out two players Saturday, including defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who the Dolphins signed as a free agent this offseason before releasing him in late August. Also ruled out was starting right tackle Rob Havenstein.
On the flip side, the Rams possibly could have two starters back from IR, with Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila both not getting a game status designation after returning to practice this week and being full participants Saturday.
The Rams listed three players as questionable: S Kam Curl (knee), OL Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) and LB Christian Rozeboom, who popped up on the injury report Saturday with a neck injury and was a limited participant.