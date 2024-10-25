All Dolphins

Tyreek Status a Mystery for Arizona Game

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a foot injury

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Miami Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but will he have his top weapon?

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not spotted during the portion of practice Friday that is open to the media, clearly not a great sign after he showed up on the injury report Thursday with a foot injury that had listed as a limited participant.

For what it's worth, Hill did send out a tweet during practice, but it was to congratulate fellow 2016 Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Demarcus Robinson for his two touchdown catches for the Los Angeles Rams in their Thursday night victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before practice Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the status of not only Hill but also Jaylen Waddle for the game against Arizona.

"I'm feeling good," McDaniel said. "We'll see how today goes. Optimistic and feel good about where they're at."

We'll find out later in the afternoon whether Hill wound up taking part in practice at all, but even a DNP (Did Not Practice) on the official injury report wouldn't necessarily automatically mean that he won't be available against Arizona. But it clearly wouldn't be a great sign.

THE POTENTIALLY IRONIC SITUATION WITH HILL AND TUA

If Hill wound up having to miss the game, it obviously would make things more complication for Tagovailoa in his return to action, though it needs to be pointed out that the Dolphins managed just fine without Hill when they faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium last December.

In the Week 15 game, Tagovailoa had an impressive 119.4 passer rating and threw for 224 yards, with Waddle catching eight passes for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown in a 30-0 Dolphins romp.

But the Dolphins offense hasn't been the same since that day, and it was downright brutal during Tagovailoa's time on IR.

In his only full game with Tagovailoa this season, Hill had seven catches for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown in the 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opener.

It was just Wednesday when Hill hardly could contain his excitement when he talked to reporters about having Tua back.

"[Expletive] was so beautiful, that [expletive] almost made me cry today just having him in the lineup, having him call plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice," Hill said. "I know that sounds crazy, but he's a big part of this team."

