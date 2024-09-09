All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 2

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins might have some issues at running back when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, based on their first injury report of the week.

It should be noted that that injury report was based on an estimation because the Dolphins didn't practice on Monday.

But that estimation had both Raheem Mostert (chest) and De'Von Achane (ankle) listed as DNP (did not practice). The Dolphins have two other halfbacks on the active roster, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright.

The other player listed as DNP was rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who missed the opener against Jacksonville because of a quad injury.

There were two new injuries, one to guard Liam Eichenberg and one to linebacker David Long, Jr. Eichenberg was estimated as a limited participant with a shoulder injury. In contrast, Long was estimated as a full participant with a finger injury. Long's injury was announced in the press box Sunday, but he played every defensive snap in the 20-17 victory against the Jaguars.

Lastly, Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey were both estimated as limited participants because of their Achilles and hamstring injuries, respectively.

BUFFALO DB ALREADY RULED OUT

The Bills, meanwhile, conducted a walk-through, so their injury report also was based on an estimation.

The big news with Buffalo involves DB Taron Johnson, who sustained a forearm injury in the Bills' 34-28 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was listed as a DNP. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Johnson would not play against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Also listed as a DNP was DE Dawuane Smoot, who's dealing with a toe injury.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who had X-rays taken on his left hand after the Arizona game, was estimated as a full participant, as was TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) and backup QB Mitchell Trubisky (knee).

Running back Ty Johnson (knee) and defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) were estimated as limited participants.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

