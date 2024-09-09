Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 2
The Miami Dolphins might have some issues at running back when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, based on their first injury report of the week.
It should be noted that that injury report was based on an estimation because the Dolphins didn't practice on Monday.
But that estimation had both Raheem Mostert (chest) and De'Von Achane (ankle) listed as DNP (did not practice). The Dolphins have two other halfbacks on the active roster, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright.
The other player listed as DNP was rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who missed the opener against Jacksonville because of a quad injury.
There were two new injuries, one to guard Liam Eichenberg and one to linebacker David Long, Jr. Eichenberg was estimated as a limited participant with a shoulder injury. In contrast, Long was estimated as a full participant with a finger injury. Long's injury was announced in the press box Sunday, but he played every defensive snap in the 20-17 victory against the Jaguars.
Lastly, Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey were both estimated as limited participants because of their Achilles and hamstring injuries, respectively.
BUFFALO DB ALREADY RULED OUT
The Bills, meanwhile, conducted a walk-through, so their injury report also was based on an estimation.
The big news with Buffalo involves DB Taron Johnson, who sustained a forearm injury in the Bills' 34-28 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and was listed as a DNP. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Johnson would not play against the Dolphins on Thursday night.
Also listed as a DNP was DE Dawuane Smoot, who's dealing with a toe injury.
Quarterback Josh Allen, who had X-rays taken on his left hand after the Arizona game, was estimated as a full participant, as was TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) and backup QB Mitchell Trubisky (knee).
Running back Ty Johnson (knee) and defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) were estimated as limited participants.