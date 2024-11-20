All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' report was based on an estimation since the team conducted a walk-through

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 12 was based on an estimation, but it did feature three of the team's most prominent players.

The estimation came because the Dolphins didn't practice Wednesday but instead conducted a walk-through.

With that in mind, tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were the only two players given a DNP because of injuries. DT Calais Campbell and S Jordan Poyer were given that estimation based on a rest day.

Armstead, of course, was on the injury report last week and listed as questionable before playing every snap in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fuller has missed the past two games and likely will miss a third.

Among the six players estimated as limited were WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). The others were FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), OL Robert Jones (knee/groin) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee).

Ingold has missed the past two games with his injury; Jones now has a groin issue to go along with the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago; and Wynn remains on the Reserve/PUP list after returning to practice last week.

There were seven other players on this first injury report, all of them estimated as full participants: LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), OL Aaron Brewer (should/calf), LB Jordyn Brooks (wrist), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), S Patrick McMorris (calf) and RB Raheem Mostert (hip).

Mostert was injured in the victory against the Raiders but was able to return to the game.

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

The Patriots conducted a regular practice Wednesday and had three players listed as DNP: T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot).

Among the seven players listed as limited were guard Cole Strange, who was designated to return from IR and practiced for the first time this season. The others were S Kyle Dugger (aknle), DT Daniel Ekuale (elbow), S Marte Mapu (neck), TE Austin Hooper (neck), LB Keion White (knee) and LB Anfernee Jennings (knee).

Linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen) and LB Sione Takitaki (knee) were listed as full participants.

Additional reading:

-- Analyzing Mike McDaniel's message about sending messages

-- Richmond Webb reaches new milestone in quest for Hall of Fame

-- How hot is GM Chris Grier's seat?

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News