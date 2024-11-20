Breaking Down the First Miami Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report
The first Miami Dolphins injury report of Week 12 was based on an estimation, but it did feature three of the team's most prominent players.
The estimation came because the Dolphins didn't practice Wednesday but instead conducted a walk-through.
With that in mind, tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were the only two players given a DNP because of injuries. DT Calais Campbell and S Jordan Poyer were given that estimation based on a rest day.
Armstead, of course, was on the injury report last week and listed as questionable before playing every snap in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fuller has missed the past two games and likely will miss a third.
Among the six players estimated as limited were WR Tyreek Hill (wrist) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). The others were FB Alec Ingold (calf), DT Benito Jones (shoulder), OL Robert Jones (knee/groin) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee).
Ingold has missed the past two games with his injury; Jones now has a groin issue to go along with the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago; and Wynn remains on the Reserve/PUP list after returning to practice last week.
There were seven other players on this first injury report, all of them estimated as full participants: LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), OL Aaron Brewer (should/calf), LB Jordyn Brooks (wrist), TE Julian Hill (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), S Patrick McMorris (calf) and RB Raheem Mostert (hip).
Mostert was injured in the victory against the Raiders but was able to return to the game.
PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT
The Patriots conducted a regular practice Wednesday and had three players listed as DNP: T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot).
Among the seven players listed as limited were guard Cole Strange, who was designated to return from IR and practiced for the first time this season. The others were S Kyle Dugger (aknle), DT Daniel Ekuale (elbow), S Marte Mapu (neck), TE Austin Hooper (neck), LB Keion White (knee) and LB Anfernee Jennings (knee).
Linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen) and LB Sione Takitaki (knee) were listed as full participants.
