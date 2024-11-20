Fuller Status Remains in Doubt, But What Does It Means for CB Corps?
The Miami Dolphins very well might be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the question at this time again is who will be starting in his place when the defense is in the nickel.
Rookie free agent Storm Duck got that assignment in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and wound up playing 36 of the 65 defensive snaps, while 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith played only eight defensive snaps.
Kader Kohou played outside opposite Jalen Ramsey when the Dolphins employed four defensive backs.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said after the team's walk-through Wednesday that Duck getting the call over Smith against Las Vegas wasn't an indication he's ahead of him on the depth chart.
"(It was) a little assignment-related, matchup-related that week," McDaniel said. "There's no crowning. It wouldn't be factual to say that one of those guys is over the other. We'll see what they do with with the situation and the opportunity. So it was very specific. I'm really happy with, especially in the last month, the development of Cam. ... If Cam completely outplays Storm Duck, and we feel comfortable with what is what we're doing, he'll absolutely play over Storm Duck."
Duck has made one start so far this season, in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans when Fuller sustained his first concussion. Smith has yet to start a game since being activated off injured reserve.
FULLER'S STATUS
McDaniel described his frame of mind as "pessimistic" when it comes to Fuller being able to play against the Patriots.
Fuller missed the past two games because of the second concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.
What should be kept in mind, too, is the Dolphins' condensed schedule — with the Thanksgiving night game at Green Bay — will make it difficult for Fuller to return then as well because Thursday games usually mean nothing but walk-throughs during the week.