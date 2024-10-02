All Dolphins

Breaking Down the First Week 5 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had 13 players on their initial report ahead of their game against the New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
The disappointing (actually borderline heartbreaking) news involving OLB Jaelan Phillips overshadowed everything else coming out of the first Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 5.

The Dolphins' practice report was based on an estimation since the team conducted a walk-through Wednesday, as they began their preparations for their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and obviously listed Phillips as DNP in the aftermath of his Instagram revelation that he'll need season-ending knee surgery.

The only other player estimated as a DNP was safety Jordan Poyer, who sustained a shin injury in the 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially returned to practice and was estimated as a full participant, with the injury that kept him out for the first four games and had him on PUP listed as a knee.

Cornerback Cam Smith, who was placed on IR on August 27 with a hamstring injury, also was estimated as a full participant.

Other the four previously mentioned players, the other nine players on the Dolphins injury report Wednesday were estimated as limited participants had the team conducted a regular practice.

That includes RB Raheem Mostert, who has missed the past three games with a chest injury; linebacker David Long Jr., who mssed the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury; and the two players who sat out Monday with a concussion, Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller.

The other five players are WR Braxton Berrios (ankle), LB Duke Riley (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs), WR Malik Washington (quadricep) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee).

PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT

The New England injury report was even longer than that of the Dolphins, with 15 players listed, including five who did not participate.

That group of five was highlighted by center David Andrews, who's expected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The others are S Kyle Dugger (ankle), WR K.J. Osborn (shoulder), S Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and T Caedan Wallace (ankle).

Among the 10 players listed as questionable was the player listed behind Andrews at center on the depth chart, Nick Leverett, who's dealing with an ankle injury.

The others are TE Jaheim Bell (neck), WR Kendrick Bourne (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), G Michael Jordan (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (knee), S Marte Mapu (calf), G Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist) and LB Sione Takitaki (knee).

Mapu is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, while Bourne and Takitaki both began the season on PUP and now have their three-week practice window open, like Beckham.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

