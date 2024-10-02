Breaking Down the First Week 5 Injury Report
The disappointing (actually borderline heartbreaking) news involving OLB Jaelan Phillips overshadowed everything else coming out of the first Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 5.
The Dolphins' practice report was based on an estimation since the team conducted a walk-through Wednesday, as they began their preparations for their game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and obviously listed Phillips as DNP in the aftermath of his Instagram revelation that he'll need season-ending knee surgery.
The only other player estimated as a DNP was safety Jordan Poyer, who sustained a shin injury in the 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially returned to practice and was estimated as a full participant, with the injury that kept him out for the first four games and had him on PUP listed as a knee.
Cornerback Cam Smith, who was placed on IR on August 27 with a hamstring injury, also was estimated as a full participant.
Other the four previously mentioned players, the other nine players on the Dolphins injury report Wednesday were estimated as limited participants had the team conducted a regular practice.
That includes RB Raheem Mostert, who has missed the past three games with a chest injury; linebacker David Long Jr., who mssed the Tennessee game with a hamstring injury; and the two players who sat out Monday with a concussion, Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller.
The other five players are WR Braxton Berrios (ankle), LB Duke Riley (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (ribs), WR Malik Washington (quadricep) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee).
PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT
The New England injury report was even longer than that of the Dolphins, with 15 players listed, including five who did not participate.
That group of five was highlighted by center David Andrews, who's expected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The others are S Kyle Dugger (ankle), WR K.J. Osborn (shoulder), S Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and T Caedan Wallace (ankle).
Among the 10 players listed as questionable was the player listed behind Andrews at center on the depth chart, Nick Leverett, who's dealing with an ankle injury.
The others are TE Jaheim Bell (neck), WR Kendrick Bourne (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), G Michael Jordan (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (knee), S Marte Mapu (calf), G Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist) and LB Sione Takitaki (knee).
Mapu is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, while Bourne and Takitaki both began the season on PUP and now have their three-week practice window open, like Beckham.