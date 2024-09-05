All Dolphins

Brewer Ready to Roll

The Miami Dolphins free agent acquisition missed almost all of training camp because of a hand injury

Alain Poupart

Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer (55) stands on the field before a 2023 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer (55) stands on the field before a 2023 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer says all systems are go.

The status of the free agent acquisition for the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars remained a mystery for much of the past couple of weeks because of his hand injury, but he pronounced himself ready to go when he met with reporters Wednesday.

Brewer said everything has been "solid" since he returned to practice this week.

Brewer said he had to undergo surgery after the injury, which occurred when he hit an Atlanta Falcons linebacker in the chest on a combination block.

THE PROJECTED STARTING O-LINE

With Brewer back in the lineup at center, this should mean a move back to right guard for 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who moved over to fill in while Brewer was sidelined.

Robert Jones should start at left guard; he started there in the preseason and is listed first on the depth chart at the position.

Brewer is the only newcomer on an offensive line that has been the subject of criticism on a regular basis over the past couple of years.

Brewer was signed to replace veteran Connor Williams at center, but the Dolphins chose to replace fellow free agent departure Robert Hunt at right guard with a combination of holdover players.

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before practice Thursday he wasn't overly concerned about communication being an issue against Jacksonville even if the projected starting line never worked together in training camp because left tackle Terron Armstead didn't start doing team reps until after Brewer was injured.

"I don't know if it's necessarily as much communication, I think it's more just being fundamentally sound, making sure you're on set plans and how you're looking to work together with each other," Smith said. "So ultimately the offensive line just understanding rush patterns, games, all that goes into the preparation and I think the biggest thing when you're trying to pass off stunts or pick up pressures is just making sure that you're fundamentally sound and you're communicating with each other."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News