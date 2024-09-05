Brewer Ready to Roll
Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer says all systems are go.
The status of the free agent acquisition for the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars remained a mystery for much of the past couple of weeks because of his hand injury, but he pronounced himself ready to go when he met with reporters Wednesday.
Brewer said everything has been "solid" since he returned to practice this week.
Brewer said he had to undergo surgery after the injury, which occurred when he hit an Atlanta Falcons linebacker in the chest on a combination block.
THE PROJECTED STARTING O-LINE
With Brewer back in the lineup at center, this should mean a move back to right guard for 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who moved over to fill in while Brewer was sidelined.
Robert Jones should start at left guard; he started there in the preseason and is listed first on the depth chart at the position.
Brewer is the only newcomer on an offensive line that has been the subject of criticism on a regular basis over the past couple of years.
Brewer was signed to replace veteran Connor Williams at center, but the Dolphins chose to replace fellow free agent departure Robert Hunt at right guard with a combination of holdover players.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said before practice Thursday he wasn't overly concerned about communication being an issue against Jacksonville even if the projected starting line never worked together in training camp because left tackle Terron Armstead didn't start doing team reps until after Brewer was injured.
"I don't know if it's necessarily as much communication, I think it's more just being fundamentally sound, making sure you're on set plans and how you're looking to work together with each other," Smith said. "So ultimately the offensive line just understanding rush patterns, games, all that goes into the preparation and I think the biggest thing when you're trying to pass off stunts or pick up pressures is just making sure that you're fundamentally sound and you're communicating with each other."