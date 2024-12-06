Can Chop Get Past Buddy to Get to Rodgers?
The Miami Dolphins defense's biggest key to success against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be getting pressure on the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
And at the forefront of that goal for the Dolphins will be rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson and one of the Jets offensive linemen who will try to protect Rodgers is fellow first-round pick Olu Fashanu.
More importantly, Robinson and Falanu are former Penn State teammates who happen to be good friends.
“He texted me the other day just asking, ‘I better get that jersey,’ " Robinson said this week. "He told me that he better get that jersey after the game, and we’re definitely going to make that happen.”
The Jets selected Fashanu with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 draft, 10 picks before the Dolphins took Robinson.
While Robinson has made one start for the Dolphins, Fashanu has started four games for the Jets after injuries hit veteran tackles Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith.
Robinson has been on a tear in recent weeks with his ability to put pressure on the quarterback, though he is coming off a very quiet game in the Thanksgiving night loss against the Green Bay Packers.
Fashanu, meanwhile, has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal Jets season.
In 351 snaps this season, Fashanu has allowed just one sack and committed three penalties. In the Jets' 26-20 loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, Fashanu had 42 pass-block snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure.
CHOP ROBINSON AND OLA FASHANUA IN A UNIQUE SITUATION
“Chop is my dog,” Fashanu told the New York Daily News. “We’re brothers. We got super close at Penn State. “We grew up around the same area. For him and I, it is a very unique situation. Two guys from the same area ended up being at Penn State at the same time in our college careers playing on the opposing side of the ball and both going in the first round. “It is a unique situation. I’m super excited and looking forward to it.”
Fashanu and Robinson grew up in Maryland before heading to Penn State, though Robinson began his college career at Maryland before transferring.inal two collegiate seasons.
“When I first got to Penn State, I kept hearing the hype about Olu and then once I went out there, I tried to just burn him off the ball and he put me down to the ground," Robinson said. "I was like, ‘OK, yeah. He’s the real deal.’ (So I would just say honestly, the one-on-ones that I went against him every day in practice, and he made me better.”
To be sure, the Jets' pass-protection issues extend beyond the tackle position, so it very well could be that interior linemen Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler provide the pressure on Rodgers.
But you just know that Robinson would love to beat his buddy to get to the quarterback.
“I think that’s very beneficial for us, because he has familiarity with him and that’s one of the biggest things that rookies don’t really have" Campbell said about Robinson. "So it kind of allows him to be more of a vet for this week and hopefully it pays off. Obviously, it goes both ways, because he also is familiar with Chop too from all the time they practiced and stuff. We’ll see how it goes, but I like our chances because Chop is developing to be a pretty good player. He’s getting his confidence, you can see, he’s getting to where he wants to be, so I’m getting excited for him.”
Additional reading:
-- Son of Dolphins legend declares for NFL draft