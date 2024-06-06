Chop-Chop, Everyone is Faster in the National Football League
Chop Robinson was billed as an "electric" edge rusher coming out of Penn State, but he's quickly finding out there's a big speed difference in the NFL.
"You know, sometimes in college, you'll get the slower [offensive] linemen, the slower tight ends," Robinson said this week. "But in the league, faster lineman, you got fast fourth backs, receivers, running backs, so everybody [on the offense] is just fast, so honestly, that's the biggest thing. Just pick it up with the speed of the people."
Robinson himself has some speed — at 6-3, 260-pounds, Robinson runs an impressive 4.48 40-yard dash. Robinson's draft reports were littered with words like "athletic" and "explosive" and his measurables were among the best in the draft class for his position.
Fast Processing
The Dolphins widely are regarded as the fastest team in the league, and that fact is not lost on Robinson. Robinson admires the Dolphins' offense, and takes his cues from them on how to be a professional.
"I mean, just seeing guys on the offense like Tyreek [Hill], Jaylen Waddle, on the offensive line, [Terron] Armstead. Watching those guys and knowing those guys, watching them when I was growing up, it's just the best being on that team," Robinson said. "It's like, OK, they can do it. I'm just watching how their routine is and everything, how they get better every day. I'm just falling behind the best lead, honestly."
Robinson said that he is listening to his coaches' instructions and working to get "1 percent" better. Practicing against the Dolphins' offense might be helping him achieve that, especially when it comes to how Robinson approaches his position.
"I feel like when you look into the backfield too much, especially with our offense, it's gonna confuse you," Robinson said. "So just trying to stick to your man, and just your key, and focus on the little things so you don't have to put too much in your head."
