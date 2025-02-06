Chop Discusses 'Welcome to the League' Moment and His Rookie Season
Chop Robinson’s first NFL season with the Miami Dolphins overall was a success, even if it did take a well to take off.
Along the way, the 2024 first-round pick benefited from the help of some veterans, teammates and opponents alike.
Appearing on Radio Row at the Super Bowl on Thursday doing work for Campbell’s Chunky soup, Robinson talked to The Athletic’s Diane Russini about his rookie season.
“I would say about five to six games in is when I started to get comfortable,” Robinson said. “I just started to change my routine, just watching film with Bradley Chubb and just honestly learning from all the vets that's on my team. So I was watching them, seeing what they did, took some of their stuff, put it in my game, and then it started. I started to see myself elevate, on the field and off the field.”
Robinson indeed got better and better as the season progressed, finishing with six sacks and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.
CHOP AND HIS BUFFALO BATTLES
His first NFL sack didn’t come until Week 9 in the Dolphins’ 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills. It was the second matchup against the Bills, the first coming in the Week 2 Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Those games ended up having special meaning for Robinson.
“I'll say the Buffalo line, specifically (left tackle) Dion Dawkins, he gave me my welcome to the league moment,” Robinson said. “I was going against him. I mean, both games, he gave me a welcome to the league moment. I was just going against every single play I lined up on him, and he was just terrorizing me. Like I didn't think seeing him on film, he moved good. But when you're out there on the field, he moves just as good as I can get off the ball. So he was definitely the guy that gave me my welcome to the league moment.”
Robinson added that Dawkins did a lot of talking during their matchups, but in a positive manner.
“He wasn't chirping too bad,” Robinson said. “He was just saying, ‘You got to get off a little bit faster. You got to do that better.’ But it was just a fun and competitive game going against them.”
With his first season now over, Robinson headed into the offseason looking to carry the momentum of his strong finish into the 2025 season.
His offseason game plan was simple in terms of what he wants to work on: “Honestly, everything, just the things I was focused on going through the season, just like my hands and getting off the ball and being able to rush, to get to the quarterback and stopping the run. I'm just gonna continue to build on that and just learn from the vets that are still around.”