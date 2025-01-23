More National Recognition for Chop
Chop Robinson continues to get national accolades.
Two days after being named to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, the Miami Dolphins 2024 first-round pick was announced Thursday as one of five finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
He was joined by four other members of the PFWA All-Rookie team, L.A. Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse, L.A. Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske, and Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Verse was named PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The AP Defensive Rookie of the Year winner will be announced, along with other major award winners, during NFL Honors in New Orleans on Thursday, February 6, three days before the Super Bowl.
Robinson, the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, finished his rookie season with six sacks, which was good for second on the Dolphins behind team MVP Zach Sieler's 10. He also had 14 QB hits (also second behind Sieler) and eight tackles for loss.
After a slow start, Robinson really took off in the middle of the season.
He recorded his first sack in the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 and also had sacks against the L.A. Rams, New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.
His best performance probably was the one against Houston in Week 15 when he matched his season high with 1.5 sacks and had a season-best four quarterback hits in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss.
FORMER DOLPHINS COACHES AMONG FINALISTS
The categories of Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year were littered with former Dolphins — exactly half of the 10 total finalists.
Up for Coach of the Year are former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions and former Dolphins defensive line coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders. They are joined by Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the Assistant Coach of the Year category, there are three ex-Dolphins finalists, including former head coach Brian Flores (now DC with the Minnesota Vikings) and 2023 defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (now with the Philadelphia Eagles), along with seven-year offensive assistant Ben Johnson, who became head coach of the Chicago Bears on Wednesday after his stint as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. The other candidates are Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets.
THE COMPLETE LIST OF AP AWARD FINALISTS
Here's the rundown of the finalists for the other five major awards (listed in alphabetical order):
MVP: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo; RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia; QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati; QB Jared Goff, Detroit; QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Comeback Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati; QB Sam Darnold, Minnesota; RB J.K. Dobbins, L.A. Chargers; CB Christian Gonzalez, New England; S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo
Defensive Player of the Year: LB Zack Baun, Philadelphia; DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland; DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati; CB Pat Surtain II, Denver; LB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia; QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnnati; WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati; RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore; QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Offensive Rookie of the Year: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas; QB Jayden Daniels, Washington; WR Malik Nabers, N.Y. Giants; QB Bo Nix, Denver; WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville