Disrespect Toward the Dolphins Roster?
The Miami Dolphins roster saw a lot of turnover this offseason.
The team traded players like Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick, lost Terron Armstead to retirement, and Calais Campbell to free agency. That’s just a brief recap of the top-level performers, as the Dolphins made a ton of changes to their depth chart.
Many national outlets and pundits haven’t been kind to the Dolphins regarding those changes, so when ESPN released a ranking of every team by position, it wasn’t surprising to see the Dolphins finish toward the bottom in multiple categories.
Let’s dive into these rankings and see which ones we agree with and where ESPN might be sleeping on the Dolphins a bit.
Rankings Overview
Before we put our own spin on the rankings, here’s where the Dolphins landed:
QB: 14th
RB: 8th
WR: 6th
TE: 24th
OL: 30th
IDL: 16th
EDGE: 10th
LB: 8th
CB: 32nd
SAF: 22nd
Overall: 24th
Where We Agree - Strengths
It’s not overly surprising to see the Dolphins crack the top 10 at running back, wide receiver, and EDGE rusher. That’s where the majority of the team’s biggest playmakers line up.
Receiver has a dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which could be higher, but it’s tough to push the group into the top five when the team’s WR3 is a battle between Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington.
Running back is an interesting one because the Dolphins’ running game wasn’t a strength last season. It seems like ESPN is a big believer in De’Von Achane being more efficient this season, or they’re banking on a breakout from Jaylen Wright.
Wright has had an inconsistent camp so far, but reports out of camp indicate Achane looks good when running behind the starters.
Lastly, the Dolphins’ edge group makes the cut because of the three-headed monster that is Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. The only real question for this group is whether it can stay healthy — Chubb and Phillips’ injury histories are well documented.
Perhaps the biggest surprise on this entire list is seeing the Dolphins’ linebackers finish eighth overall. We’ve been beating the drum for how good Jordyn Brooks has been for a while, so it’s nice to see him get some recognition.
It’s also likely that this ranking takes into consideration the depth upgrades Miami made this offseason. Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt have combined for 97 career starts.
Where We Agree - Weaknesses
While the Dolphins have some good top-end talent, there are a few position groups that are lagging behind.
Cornerback is the obvious one, and ESPN didn’t hold back, ranking it as the worst group in the sport. While we could split hairs on whether the Dolphins could be ahead of teams like the Raiders (31st) or the Saints (30th), that’s still a bottom-of-the-league group.
There’s a good chance the Dolphins’ top four cornerbacks are Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Jack Jones and Mike Hilton.
Duck has four career starts as a 2024 UDFA and was shaky at best last year. Sheffield hasn’t played meaningful football since 2020. Jones is on his third team in four years and is very feast or famine. Hilton is really the only proven commodity, and he’s on the wrong side of 30.
It’s hard to disagree with this ranking.
The other hole on the roster we see eye to eye on is at tight end, where the Dolphins are set to rely on a group headlined by Darren Waller, Julian Hill and Pharoah Brown.
Hill and Brown don’t add much in the passing game, but Miami does need them in the running game. Hill has plenty of natural strength, but he struggles with details and consistency. Brown has some good reps through his career, but he hasn’t really stood out in camp thus far.
The big question is, of course, Waller. He’ll be the primary pass catcher in this room, but he’s coming out of retirement and hasn’t practiced at all this summer. Waller has plenty of natural talent, but there are so many red flags to consider.
Frankly, we might have had the Dolphins lower than 24th at tight end.
Where We Disagree
Let’s get to the juicy part of this article. The first position group worth discussing here is the offensive line. ESPN has them at 30th, and while it’s popular to bash the Dolphins’ offensive line, we think this group could be closer to the middle of the pack this season.
The Dolphins’ starting group of Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels and Austin Jackson should be better than 30th, although we’d understand why a national outlet wouldn’t think that way.
Paul and Savaiinaea are unproven young players who will have some bumps, and Jackson is an injury risk with middling pass-protection skills. However, Paul has been a camp standout, and Savaiinaea is a significant upgrade from what the Dolphins had last year.
Brewer was great for most of last season, and Daniels has been one of the league’s most consistent, solid contributors at guard. We’re not arguing the Dolphins' offensive line should be toward the top of this list, but it should outperform this ranking.
We were also surprised to see the Dolphins rank so low at safety, especially considering the team now has Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s not quite the All-Pro talent he once was, but he’s still one of the league’s top-end options.
The Dolphins' low ranking probably has more to do with who will be playing next to Fitzpatrick, which again, is fair, even if we’re a little higher than ESPN on a player like Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Ashtyn Davis’ injury doesn’t help matters, but a healthy duo (big if here) of Fitzpatrick and Melifonwu can definitely outperform this ranking in 2025.
Miami's Overall Ranking
It’s incredibly interesting to see ESPN slot the Dolphins at 24th because that’s the same spot PFF had them before the Ramsey-Smith-Fitzpatrick trade earlier this summer.
There are some obvious flaws in the Dolphins’ roster, but the real issue likely lies with the depth. Miami is a uniquely injury-prone team, and there already have been injury issues in camp.
Take Miami’s defense, for example. The team made a commitment to bolstering its front seven, and players like Chubb, Phillips, Robinson, and Zach Sieler are Pro Bowl talents. We talked about the improved linebacker room, and the team drafted IDL Kenneth Grant in the first round.
However, that front seven has to support the weight of the league’s worst cornerback room and a safety room with some real questions, even if we like its upside.
If Chubb and Phillips get hurt again or aren’t the same level of players they were before their injuries, things start to get pretty concerning for the secondary.
It’s no different on the other side of the ball. Right tackle Austin Jackson should be back for Week 1, but he’s an oft-injured player, and the team’s backup tackles have looked rough during camp and preseason games.
We don’t even need to get into the same dilemma at quarterback, either.
Injuries happen to every team, and it’s impossible to be deep at every spot, but the Dolphins' roster feels more like a glass cannon than a well-built structure. Miami has the talent to be a playoff team this season, but it’ll need a lot of things to go its way.
