Jones Comes Back For Another Trip Around

The fourth-year player returns to Miami intending to start at guard.

Jul 29, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) works out with offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Right guard Robert Jones re-signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason with one goal in mind: to be the heir apparent to Robert Hunt, who left for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

He joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2021. This season, the right guard position has no incumbent, which presents his best opportunity to compete for a starting position on the offensive line.

His mindset this season is the same as when he came to his first training camp. Instead of fighting for a roster spot, he is fighting to become the starter at right guard.

"It's just like me coming in as an undrafted free agent: just go out there and prove myself right," Hunt said on Wednesday. "Go out there and keep learning. Get my techniques right. Go out there and be a dawg. Go out there and play hard, not think about it too much, and just go play football. Everything else is going to fall where it falls."

Jones said he is very comfortable working with offensive line coach Butch Barry, who enters his second season with the Dolphins.

"Going in year three in the same system and year two with the same o-line coach, you're just able to be in this for a second year. You know what's going on. You really don't have to think too much. We know what's going to happen," he said. "We know what we are going to do, combinations, we're going to do everything. We've got the same o-line coach, and we know what he wants from us."

Jones realizes his body is getting older, but his technique is improving.

"As I get older, just like 'T-Stead' [Terron Armstead] always talks about his technique. So getting my technique down and everything, the confidence keeps building, keeps building," he said. "So going into this year, I'm more confident in myself just because I've been in here. I've been with the same o-line coach. I know what they want from me, I know what I want for myself, and I know what I need to do to help the team."

