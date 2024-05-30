Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
Tackle Terron Armstead made headlines this offseason when he admitted he's contemplated retirement the past few offseasons, though what matters now is that he'll be back for a third season for the Miami Dolphins.
Armstead remains among the best offensive tackles in the NFL, though his outstanding career still is missing one thing: being able to play every game in a season.
Armstead is the subject of our next installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster (in alphabetical order) heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
TERRON ARMSTEAD, T
Height: 6-5
Weight: 305 lbs.
Exp.: 12 Years
School: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
How Acquired: Unrestricted free agent (New Orleans), 2022
2023 in Review
It was a typical season for Armstead, which means it featured some outstanding play when he was in the lineup but again some time missed.
The injury issues started early when Armstead sustained a lower-leg injury during the joint practices with the Houston Texans and then he was injured in the Week 4 game at Buffalo and again in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders, each time hit by a falling player nearby.
Armstead wound up starting 10 games and his play was good enough to earn him a second Pro Bowl invitation in his two seasons with Miami and a fifth overall.
Contract/Cap Info
When he decided to return for a 12th NFL season, Armstead and the Dolphins renegotiated his contract in 2024 and he accepted a $4.25 million pay cut and receivied $10 million in guaranteed salary, according to overthecap.com. The new contract includes a $7.29 million signing bonus and reduced his 2024 cap charge by $10.29 million. Armstead remains under contract through the 2026 season, but he's got no guaranteed money beyond this year and the Dolphins could save more than $14 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1 cut next year.
2024 Preview
Armstead once again will be expected to anchor the Dolphins offensive line, and the focus with him in training camp will be doing everything possible to keep him healthy.
Armstead has not been spotted at the offseason program so far and if he's at the mandatory minicamp, he likely won't be doing very much. And the same will hold true for training camp, though the Dolphins might decide he does need some work and will get reps in joint practices against the Falcons, Commanders and Buccaneers the way he did against Houston last summer — even understanding the risk involved.
While he wouldn't expect Armstead to practice much, there's only so much the Dolphins can do this summer to protect him because the nature of offensive line play is having a lot of bodies flying around, which is what caused his 2023 injuries.
While his performance maybe wasn't quite on the same level in 2023 as it was in his first year with the Dolphins, Armstead remained a high-end performer when he was in the lineup and the same should be expected in the upcoming season.
