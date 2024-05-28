All Dolphins

Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane

The speedy running back will look to build on his remarkable rookie season

Alain Poupart

De'Von Achane (28) breaks free for a 76-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 8, 2023.
De'Von Achane (28) breaks free for a 76-yard touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 8, 2023. / JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA
In this story:

To say running back De'Von Achane exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 might be a tad hyperbolic, but it's also not far from the truth.

The Miami Dolphins knew about his big-play capability when they selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft with one of their only four selections, but even they couldn't have envisioned how quickly and how dramatically he would make an impact.

The question now is what Achane can do for an encore after he set an NFL record for highest average per rushing attempts for backs with at least 100 carries in a season with a 7.8 mark and scoring 11 touchdowns in 11 games.

Achane is the subject of our first installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

DE'VON ACHANE, RB

Height: 5-9
Weight: 188  lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years 
School: Texas A&M
How Acquired: Draft-3rd round, 2023

2023 in Review

After being inactive in the opener and rushing only once in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, Achane exploded in the 70-20 home opener against the Denver Broncos when he rushed for 203 yard on only 18 carries and followed that with performances of 101 yards and 151 yards against the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, respectively.

Achane was sidelined for the next six games (except for one carry against Las Vegas in Week 11) before he played the final six games, adding a fourth 100-yard rushing performance with 107 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Achane finished his rookie season with exactly 800 rushing yards and added 27 receptions for 197 yards.

Contract/Cap Info

Achane is entering the second season of his four-year rookie contract and will earn a little under $1 million in salary ($997K, to be precise), according to overthecap.com. His cap number is $1.23 million, which includes the prorated portion of his signing bonus. He's signed through the 2026 season.

2024 Preview

Based on what Achane did last season, it's very obvious he's going to have a big role in the Dolphins offense in 2024 and the only limitations will come from a durability aspect and also because of all the other options available for Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins' selection of Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft after trading a 2025 third-round selection added even more speed to the offensive backfield, and McDaniel is going to have to figure out how to properly feed not only Achane and Wright but veteran Raheem Mostert as well.

It's not fair to expect Achane to again have such a ridiculously high average per attempt, but where he could take a step forward is in the receiving department. His speed provides a lot of options there, whether it's him running a wheel route of the backfield or simply lining up outside.

Achane also could be an option for kickoff returns in light of the new rules.

One thing for sure, that speed is simply too good not to fully employ and try to maximize.

RELATED:

• Does Miami Have a Healthy Stable of Young Talent?

• Mostert Explains Reaction to Wright Draft Pick

  • Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter.
  • Check out the SI Dolphins YouTube Channel.
    • Published
    Alain Poupart

    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.