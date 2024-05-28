Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
To say running back De'Von Achane exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 might be a tad hyperbolic, but it's also not far from the truth.
The Miami Dolphins knew about his big-play capability when they selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft with one of their only four selections, but even they couldn't have envisioned how quickly and how dramatically he would make an impact.
The question now is what Achane can do for an encore after he set an NFL record for highest average per rushing attempts for backs with at least 100 carries in a season with a 7.8 mark and scoring 11 touchdowns in 11 games.
Achane is the subject of our first installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
DE'VON ACHANE, RB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 188 lbs.
Exp.: 2 Years
School: Texas A&M
How Acquired: Draft-3rd round, 2023
2023 in Review
After being inactive in the opener and rushing only once in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, Achane exploded in the 70-20 home opener against the Denver Broncos when he rushed for 203 yard on only 18 carries and followed that with performances of 101 yards and 151 yards against the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, respectively.
Achane was sidelined for the next six games (except for one carry against Las Vegas in Week 11) before he played the final six games, adding a fourth 100-yard rushing performance with 107 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.
Achane finished his rookie season with exactly 800 rushing yards and added 27 receptions for 197 yards.
Contract/Cap Info
Achane is entering the second season of his four-year rookie contract and will earn a little under $1 million in salary ($997K, to be precise), according to overthecap.com. His cap number is $1.23 million, which includes the prorated portion of his signing bonus. He's signed through the 2026 season.
2024 Preview
Based on what Achane did last season, it's very obvious he's going to have a big role in the Dolphins offense in 2024 and the only limitations will come from a durability aspect and also because of all the other options available for Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins' selection of Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft after trading a 2025 third-round selection added even more speed to the offensive backfield, and McDaniel is going to have to figure out how to properly feed not only Achane and Wright but veteran Raheem Mostert as well.
It's not fair to expect Achane to again have such a ridiculously high average per attempt, but where he could take a step forward is in the receiving department. His speed provides a lot of options there, whether it's him running a wheel route of the backfield or simply lining up outside.
Achane also could be an option for kickoff returns in light of the new rules.
One thing for sure, that speed is simply too good not to fully employ and try to maximize.
RELATED:
• Does Miami Have a Healthy Stable of Young Talent?
• Mostert Explains Reaction to Wright Draft Pick