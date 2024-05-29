All Dolphins

Dolphins 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed

The speedy running back will be fighting to keep his spot on the roster

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks free for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 19, 2023.
Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks free for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 19, 2023. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
Running back Salvon Ahmed has beaten the odds throughout his NFL career, and it's going to be more of the same for him in 2024.

Ahmed has shown flashes since he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2021, but he's facing a tough situation because of the team's depth in the offensive backfield.

Ahmed is the subject of our next installment in a series examining all 90 players on the roster (in alphabetical order) heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

SALVON AHMED, RB

Height: 5-11
Weight: 197 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Washington
How Acquired: Claimed off waivers (San Francisco), 2021

2023 in Review

Ahmed's roster spot became more tenuous after the Dolphins selected De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 draft, but he managed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, in part because of Jeff Wilson Jr. being placed on injured reserve.

Ahmed was at the back of the running back depth chart, and he rushed for a career-low 61 yards in eight games with a disappointing 2.8 average. He did finish with a career-high 16 receptions.

In the Week 11 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, Ahmed sustained a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Contract/Cap Info

Ahmed became an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $1.3 million. The Dolphins would not carry any dead cap space if they ended up releasing Ahmed.

2024 Preview

Although it's fair to wonder exactly what kind of market there would have been for Ahmed, it also seems natural to question his choice of re-signing with the Dolphins given how last season went.

And that was before the team added yet another speedy back when it selected Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft after giving away a 2025 third-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles to get that pick.

Raheem Mostert, Achane and Wright sure look like locks to make the 53-man roster, so Ahmed would have to beat out Wilson and second-year player Chris Brooks to keep his spot. And the fact his skill set is similar to those of Achane and Wright won't help his cause.

As was the case at this time last year, it probably would have to be considered a surprise — maybe even a big one — if Ahmed were to make the active roster coming out of training camp.

