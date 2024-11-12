Dolphins 2024 Week 10 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 23-15 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.
-- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, FB Alec Ingold, CB Storm Duck, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer and WR Dee Eskridge. Ingold missed the game because of a calf injury.
-- The only player who was active but did not see any action again was quarterback Skylar Thompson.
-- Five position players saw their only action on special teams: LB Duke Riley, S Marcus Maye, LB David Long Jr., LB Channing Tindall and T Jackson Carman, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- What stands out here — and in a big way — is running back Raheem Mostert's play count. Beyond the fact he didn't get a single rushing attempt after losing a fumble twice in the past three games, Mostert played only eight offensive snaps. We've said in recent weeks the backfield clearly belongs to De'Von Achane now, but this no doubt was caused by the fumbles.
-- With Ingold out of the lineup, Durham Smythe got a slight uptick in his snap count, getting 25, the same number as Jonnu Smith.
-- We also should mention that the Dolphins ran only 53 offensive plays, compared to 70 for the Rams, who had a clear yardage advantage (327-238).
-- At wide receiver, we'll point out that Tyreek Hill played 46 of the 53 snaps after entering the game with a wrist injury that he revealed involve a torn ligament.
-- Odell Beckham Jr., who had a key third-down reception on the Dolphins' final drive, got a slight uptick in playing time. He got 17 snaps against the Rams, five more than his previous high this season.
-- River Cracraft's season debut was quiet, as he got only four snaps on offense, along with four on special teams, though he did have a good block downfield on Malik Washington's 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
-- On the offensive line, Lester Cotton ended up playing the final 24 snaps at left guard after starter Robert Jones left with a knee injury. Also, Patrick Paul got two snaps at tackle in place of Kendall Lamm, though we didn't see what might have happened with Lamm, who was on the field for the one kneel-down at the end.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- Three players were on the field for all 70 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Jordan Poyer. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. played all but one defensive snap in his second start, and Jevon Holland also got 69 snaps.
-- While it looked like he was making a play every snap, Calais Campbell actually played only 33 defensive snaps against the Rams. That was his lowest total since the Week 3 game at Seattle.
-- As he continues to get better, Chop Robinson is getting more opportunities. On a night he got his second sack in two games, he played a career-high 42 snaps on defense. His previous high was 40 in the Week 5 victory at New England.
-- After Kendall Fuller left the game with a concussion, Cam Smith took over as the outside cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey and ended up playing 33 snaps.
-- Cornerback Kader Kohou ended up missing only one player after banging knees with a Rams player and ended up being on the field for 90 percent of the defensive snaps. Kohou had a really good outing against the Rams.
-- We close with the special teams, where Duke Riley had the highest total of snaps with 23, followed by Siran Neal and Quinton Bell with 22. The leader among offensive players was Julian Hill with 10. Tanner Conner, who's usually among the snap leaders on special teams, got five because he left the game with a knee injury.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular Miami Dolphins On SI mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.