Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 10 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have front-line starters Tyreek Hill and Jevon Holland in uniform for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, but they will be without fullback Alec Ingold.
Hill was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with a wrist injury, and he told ESPN's Lisa Salters on Monday night that he has a torn ligament.
Holland will be back after missing the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday because of a knee injury.
Ingold also was listed as questionable, in his case because of a calf injury.
Cornerback Storm Duck also will be inactive, even though he was removed from the injury report Saturday. His place on the game-day roster will be taken by cornerback Cam Smith.
With Hill active and River Cracraft activated off injured reserve earlier Monday, the Dolphins made wide receiver Dee Eskridge inactive. Eskridge didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of personal reasons and flew to Southern California on his own to rejoin his teammates.
The other Dolphins inactives are familiar names on that list: RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, LB Mohamed Kamara and OL Andrew Meyer.
Along with Holland, other Dolphins players who will be back against the Rams after sitting out the Buffalo game are DT Zach Sieler, CB Kader Kohou and TE Julian Hill.