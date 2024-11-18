Dolphins 2024 Week 11 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
As a reminder, the inactives were: RB Jeff Wilson Jr., CB Ethan Bonner, CB Kendall Fuller, FB Alec Ingold, CB Storm Duck, LB Mohamed Kamara OL Andrew Meyer, and WR Dee Eskridge. Fuller missed the game with a concussion, while Ingold was out for a second consecutive game with a calf injury.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson again the only active player who saw no action.
A whopping nine position players saw their only action on special teams: LB Duke Riley, CB Siran Neal, LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Channing Tindall, S Marcus Maye, T Patrick Paul, G Lester Cotton, T Jackson Carman and TE Jack Stoll. Dodson and Stoll both were claimed off waivers during the week.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- As we did last week, we have to start with Raheem Mostert, who followed his meager eight offensive snaps against the Rams with only 10 against the Raiders, although it needs to be mentioned he did sustain a hip injury in the game (though he did return). Still, it's looking more and more like head coach Mike McDaniel is favoring the young backs, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. After failing to get a rushing attempt against the Rams, Mostert had three against the Raiders.
-- With Ingold again out of the lineup, it meant again more use of two tight ends, but Jonnu Smith still stood out with his 55 snaps, easily the highest total for any Dolphins tight end this season. Smith, of course, made them count in the passing game with his historic performance.
-- Malik Washington clearly seems to have become the No. 3 wide receiver, evidenced again by his bigger snap count (27) than Odell Beckham Jr. (16) or River Cracraft (6). This notion that somehow Cracraft would come in upon his return from IR and immediately have a big role clearly was not realistic.
-- At wide receiver, we'll point out that Tyreek Hill played 52 of the 68 offensive snaps while playing another game with a wrist injury that he revealed involved a torn ligament.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS
-- Five players were on the field for all 65 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jordan Poyer, safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Kader Kohou.
-- Linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr. played all but one defensive snap in his third start.
-- Storm Duck was the answer to the question of who would line up outside opposite Ramsey when the Dolphins were in a nickel page, as he played 36 snaps compared to only eight for Cam Smith. This probably isn't a great sign when it comes to the future outlook for Smith, the team's top pick (second round) in the 2023 NFL draft.
-- After playing at least 40 defensive snaps in each of the past two games, first-round pick Chop Robinson was on the field for only 28 this time, as the Dolphins gave Quinton Bell more of an opportunity with a season-high 17 snaps.
-- Calais Campbell was back to his normal range of snaps with 37, two weeks after he played a season-high 50 snaps against Buffalo. Campbell continued to make the most of his snaps, however.
-- We close with the special teams, where Riley, Bell and Neal tied for the highest total of snaps with 17, followed by Tindall and Dodson with 13. The leader among offensive players was Julian Hill, who had 12.