The Final Miami Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report
Cornerback Kendall Fuller was the only Miami Dolphins player ruled out when they released their final injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Fuller will miss a second consecutive game because of the concussion he sustained in the Monday night victory against the L.A. Rams in Week 10.
The Dolphins listed four players as questionable, including tackle Terron Armstead and fullback Alec Ingold.
Armstead didn't practice at all for a second consecutive week, though he played every snap — and played well — in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.
Ingold, meanwhile has missed the past two games because of his calf injury. He was limited all week.
The other two listed as questionable were DB Patrick McMorris and OL Isaiah Wynn, who remain on IR and Reserve/PUP, respectively. Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice he did not anticipate either being activated this week. McMorris was a full participant in practice all week, while Wynn was limited.
The only other player who wasn't a full participant in practice Friday was wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who continues to deal with a wrist injury.
PATRIOTS INJURY REPORT
While the Patriots ruled out one player Friday, the most significant development on their Friday injury report was the addition of cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Arguably the team's best player, the 2023 first-round pick surfaced with a shoulder injury that had him limited in practice Friday and he was listed as questionable.
The one player ruled out was DT Jaquelin Roy (neck).
An eye-opening nine other players were listed as questionable (some might say in true Belichickian fashion): DT Christian Barmore (NIR-other), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), S Marte Mapu (neck), OL Cole Strange (knee), LB Sione Takitaki (knee), LB Keon White (knee) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot).
Barmore didn't practice Friday, Takitaki was a full participant, and all the other questionable players were limited.
Former Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux was removed from the injury report after showing up with a back injury Thursday and will be ready to go against his former team.
