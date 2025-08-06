Dolphins 2025 Camp Day 12: McDaniel Media Session Highlights
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for the last practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex before the trip to Chicago and Detroit.
Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:
HEALTH/INJURY UPDATES
-- Offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, who McDaniel says was having a great camp, will be out for weeks. "One of the top performers, one of the top guys from Year 1 to Year 2 that has made tremendous strides."
-- Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. will be back at practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
-- With Darren Waller, "it's a little tricky" because you're bringing a guy back and do you want to bring him back for a joint practice? Sounds like his practice debut is coming sooner rather than later.
-- Fullback Alec Ingold remains in concussion protocol, but is doing well.
JOINT PRACTICES
-- "Fantastic" is how McDaniel describes joint practices, which the Dolphins will conduct over the next three weeks. Says he'll looking forward to seeing the players' competitive spirit.
-- Grayson Murphy has "natural close-quarter contact, vision, bend" qualities as a pass rusher. Comes down to fitting those traits into his responsibilities on defense.
-- Jaelan Phillips talked about Patrick Paul's trash talking Tuesday and how he can back it up this year, and McDaniel says Paul is out to prove something — like so many other players. McDaniel says his trash talking hasn't improved as much as his game.
-- Larry Borom has been getting first-team reps in the absence of Austin Jackson and McDaniel calls those "invaluable." McDaniel says there are elements of his game the Dolphins felt really could grow, and that's made him a good fit. "He came with a chip on his shoulder and has exceeded expectations."
-- Regarding the offensive line as a whole and how it's done picking up the variety of blitzes DC Anthony Weaver has thrown at him, McDaniel talks about the progress he's seen, "nice evolution in camp."
SAFETIES AND ZACH WILSON
-- Asked about the group of safeties, McDaniel calls the position "super competitive" and talks about a diligent play after play approach. "It's going to be super, super competitive" and it's going to be a group where guys will have to earn their separation from the pack.
-- Mike Hilton is getting limited reps so far, but McDaniel says it's about giving a lot of different guys opportunities.
-- Zach Wilson has had overall a solid training camp performance from this vantage point, and McDaniel says his play "has caught the attention of a lot of his teammates." Praises Wilson to quickly adapting to what the Dolphins have asked him to do.