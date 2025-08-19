Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 17 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday after spending 10 days in the Midwest and conducted a very short and light practice that looked more like a walk-through than a full-blown session.
The Dolphins had a couple of prominent players back at practice, fullback Alec Ingold and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Ingold, who sustained a concussion in an earlier practice, wore a red (no-contact jersey). Phillips had not practiced since the joint workout with the Chicago Bears on Friday, August 8.
Linebacker Mohamed Kamara, who missed the trip to the Midwest while in the concussion protocol, was back at practice and like Ingold wearing a red jersey.
The list of missing players grew a bit from the past week, and again was led by WR Tyreek Hill (oblique). Also not spotted at practice or not working were RB De'Von Achane, who's dealing with a calf issue, WR Tarik Black, OL Andrew Meyer, OL Addison West, T Bayron Matos, T Austin Jackson, LB Dequan Jackson, CB Kendall Sheffield, S Ashtyn Davis, S Dante Trader Jr. and CB Ethan Bonner.
Veteran edge defender Matthew Judon, who agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Monday, was not at practice. His signing still was not official as of early Tuesday afternoon and he obviously can't practice until that happens.
Ryan Stonehouse also wasn't at practice, with special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman telling the media afterward the Dolphins had decided to go with incumbent Jake Bailey as their punter.
Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who remains on PUP, was spotted riding the stationary bike early in practice.
Darren Waller again watched on the sideline after head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he was hoping the tight end would start practicing "sooner than later."
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- Based on the nature of practice, there was little to recap in terms of action because the Dolphins offense and defense worked separately for most of the session.
-- The only two competitive sessions involved the offense with the ball inside the 10-yard line, one a seven-on-seven period and the other 11 on 11.
-- Each of the three quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass during the 7-on-7s, Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Zach Wilson to tight end Pharaoh Brown, and Quinn Ewers to running back Aaron Shampklin.
-- Wide receiver Dee Eskridge dropped a Tua pass in the back of the end zone, while Jason Marshall Jr. had a pass breakup against Brown and Cornell Armstrong had a PBU against Andrew Armstrong.
-- In the 11-on-11 session, Zeek Biggers got good penetration against Jonah Savaiinaea to meet Jaylen Wright in the backfield.
-- On the next snap, Tua threw a TD pass to Tanner Conner naer the pylon.
-- Wilson threw a touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma in the middle of the end zone, followed by Shampklin scoring on a short run.
-- The play of practice resulted in a sack of Ewers by rookie free agent defensive lineman Alex Huntley.
