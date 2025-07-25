Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 3 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Thursday for the third practice of the 2025 training camp.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Darren Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious. Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland also was missing.
Also absent was tackle Bayron Matos, though he continues to make progress from his scary-looking injury Wednesday.
Cornerback Kader Kohou wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Thursday.
Watching practice were some members of the "Love Island" reality show and, more significantly, agent Drew Rosenhaus. One of his many clients is Zach Sieler.
PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
-- Competitive work on this day started with 11-on-11s and the first play saw a completion over the middle from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle just past linebacker Tyrel Dodson Jr.
-- Sieler got penetration on a handoff to De'Von Achane.
-- Willie Gay Jr. undercut a pass intended for Tanner Conner and almost picked off Zach Wilson after he rolled out to his left.
-- Edge defender Derrick McLendon got quick pressure on Ewers, though he pulled up before getting to the quarterback. Call it a would-be sack.
-- In his second set of reps, Tagovailoa hooked up with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine down the left sideline for about a 25-yard gain. It was the first notable play of camp for NWI.
-- Cornerback Storm Duck blanked Malik Washington to force an incompletion on a short pass from Tagovailoa.
-- On Zach Wilson's second snap of his second set, we have our first pre-snap flag of the day for a false start or illegal formation.
-- Wilson had a nice completion over the middle to Tyreek Hill after Grayson Murphy got close to him after getting around Larry Borom.
-- Quinn Ewers hooked up with rookie Theo Wease Jr. down the middle on a play where he appeared to beat Cam Smith.
-- Ollie Gordon II fumbled at the end of a running play, with McLendon holding the ball after the play, though it appeared Zeek Biggers first got to it.
-- Here comes another flag before the next snap. And after the Dolphins move to special teams work, here comes another flag for a false start.
-- Back to 11-on-11s and Sieler gets some pressure on Tagovailoa.
-- On the next play, tight end Pharaoh Brown seals off Chop Robinson on a running play.
-- Rookie safety John Saunders Jr. stayed with good coverage to eventually pull the ball away and cause an incompletion on a pass to Tanner Conner.
-- Mohamed Kamara got into the background on a pitch to De'Von Achane but held up and Achane took off down the left sideline.
-- Robinson gets some pressure on Tagovailoa (but holds up because it's practice).
-- Safety Elijah Campbell came over to break up a Wilson pass intended for Dee Eskridge.
-- Under pressure from Jaelan Phillips, Wilson completes a pass in traffic near the sideilne to Tarik Black.
-- Wilson completes a short pass to NWI, but, wait, another flag for illegal formation, procedure or false start (all same signal).
-- Ewers had a great touch pass down the middle to Dee Eskridge in front of a deep defender.
-- The practice ended after another completion from Ewers, this one to Tanner Conner.
-- Overall pretty solid day for all the quarterbacks. No interceptions again (none in the first three practices). No deep completions, either.