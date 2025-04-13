Dolphins 2025 Pre-Draft Roster with Contract Status
Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster (including injured reserve, PUP and NFI) with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com) as of April 13, following the first wave of free agency and heading into the 2025 NFL draft.
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029
Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
RUNNING BACKS (4)
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Alexander Mattison — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
WIDE RECEIVERS (8)
Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Signed as a UFA from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Erik Ezukanma — Signed off the practice squad in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Tarik Black — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
TIGHT ENDS (5)
Jonnu Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Pharaoh Brown — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Hayden Rucci — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (14)
G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
G James Daniels — Signed as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
T Terron Armstead — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2022, signed through 2025, announced his retirement April 5, 2025
G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, placed on IR, ERFA in 2025
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
OL Jackson Carman — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
OL Braeden Daniels — Signed off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
G Chasen Hines — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
T Ryan Hayes — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
T Bayron Matos — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Matt Dickerson — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025
Neil Farrell — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
LINEBACKERS (18)
Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, placed on IR, UFA in 2026
Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029
Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
Grayson Murphy — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
Derrick McLendon — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
Dequan Jackson — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
William Bradley-King — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
DEFENSIVE BACKS (14)
CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Artie Burns — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Ryan Cooper Jr. — Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028
CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027
CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
CB Jason Maitre — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027
SPECIALISTS (4)
K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
P Ryan Stonehouse — Signed as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
LS Blake Ferguson — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027
DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026
Offense (9)
QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Dee Eskridge, T Terron Armstead, OL Larry Borom, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Jackson Carman
Defense/Specialists (15)
DL Benito Jones, DL Matt Dickerson, DL Neil Farrell Jr., OLB Jaelan Phillips, OLB Quinton Bell, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Channing Tindall, CB Kader Kohou, CB Artie Burns, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, P Ryan Stonehouse