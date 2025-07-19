Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Safeties
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the 10th and final part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player from a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ safeties.
Dolphins Safety Outlook
Minkah Fitzpatrick
2024 Stats (Steelers): 96 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 INT, 4 passes defended
Outlook: We’ve written about Minkah Fitzpatrick quite a bit since the Dolphins acquired him in a trade for Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey.
Fitzpatrick is an excellent fit for what the Dolphins need on defense and is arguably already one of the team’s three best players. He will instantly slot into a starting spot, likely at free safety.
The Dolphins desperately needed some stability and playmaking on the backend, so bringing back Fitzpatrick makes a ton of sense. While we’re still bullish on Fitzpatrick’s skills, his film from the past two seasons was a step back from his peak.
Ifeatu Melifonwu
2024 Stats (Lions): 3 games, 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack
Outlook: Melifonwu has a chance to be one of the Dolphins’ better free agent signings this offseason. They got him for one year and just $4 million from the Lions, and his regaining his 2023 form would make that a huge steal.
The former Syracuse product is a versatile option with experience playing in deep zones, in the slot, and in the box. He’s a potent tackler with good ball skills, all things that would make him likely to be the team’s starting strong safety.
The question for Melifonwu is whether he can stay healthy. He’s battled injuries his entire professional career, but has been plenty good enough when he’s on the field.
Ashtyn Davis
2024 Stats (Jets): 35 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 INTs, 2 passes defended
Outlook: Davis comes over from the Jets and will likely fit in as the Dolphins’ third safety. In an ideal world, he can play in a deep half with Fitzpatrick, while Melifonwu roles into the box or in the slot.
Davis has good range on the back end and has made a ton of plays on the ball throughout his career, despite having his playing time cut during the past few seasons. He’ll also likely get some run on special teams.
Relying on Davis as a potential starter was hardly ideal, but he’s a quality option for specific packages and roles.
Elijah Campbell
2024 Stats: 11 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle for loss
Outlook: Campbell is listed on the Dolphins’ depth chart as a “defensive back,” meaning the team views him as a potential safety or cornerback. He’s mostly been grouped with the safeties in past seasons, so we’re keeping him there.
Campbell is the ideal depth player to have on the roster. He’s versatile and has played on special teams consistently. That said, he will have some competition for his roster spot this summer.
Patrick McMorris
2024 Stats: 6 games, 1 total tackle
Outlook: McMorris spent a good chunk of last season on injured reserve before being activated in late November. He didn’t get on the field much, but the team did cut veteran Marcus Maye to keep him around.
McMorris is a physical player who will probably fit in better on special teams. That said, given Melifonwu’s injury history, McMorris’ skill set does project pretty well to that role.
Jordan Colbert
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: The Dolphins signed Colbert as a UDFA following last year’s draft and brought him back on a futures contract this offseason. He’s on the roster bubble and could land on the practice squad if he doesn’t make it.
Dante Trader Jr.
2024 College Stats (Maryland): 59 total tackles, 1 INT, 4 passes defended
Outlook: The Dolphins selected Trader Jr. in the fifth round of this year’s draft, and he’s a bit of a wild card for this year. He projects best as a strong safety, but he played all over the place at Maryland.
Trader Jr. will be competing for the fourth safety spot with Campbell and McMorris. Proving he can win on special teams would help his cause a good bit.
John Saunders Jr.
2024 College Stats (Mississippi): 47 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 INTs, 5 passes defended
Outlook: We would’ve had a draftable grade on Saunders, so Miami getting him as a UDFA this offseason feels like a win. He’s got a nice all-around skill set and put up good numbers at Mississippi last season.
Still, this is a crowded room with a lot of players fighting for one or two spots. Saunders could end up on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster.
