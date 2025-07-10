Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins were a major disappointment in 2024. The team missed the playoffs for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel and took a step back in almost every way.
However, a new season brings new hope. The Dolphins had a different offseason than in the past, as they mostly stayed away from adding big names and instead focused on adding to positions they had neglected in the past (guard, defensive tackle, linebacker).
We won’t know whether Miami’s strategy will work until the season begins, but we do know the next step in that process is on July 22nd when veterans report for training camp.
This is the third part of our written position-by-position training camp preview for the Dolphins’ 2025 season. Each story will list every player in a specific position group, their stats from last season, and their outlook for 2025.
Let’s dive into the Dolphins’ wide receivers.
Dolphins Wide Receiver Outlook
Tyreek Hill
2024 Stats: 81 catches, 959 yards, 6 touchdowns, 11.8 yards per catch
Outlook: It was a bumpy ride for Tyreek Hill last season, but if the Dolphins want to make the playoffs, he’ll have to return to his old form.
Hill battled a wrist injury that required two surgeries this offseason, and like every receiver from last year’s team, he suffered greatly without Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup. Hill’s speed hasn’t gone anywhere, and he’ll still be a focal point of the offense this season.
The other thing to consider with Hill is off-the-field and locker room conduct. He made waves at the end of last year by basically requesting a trade in the locker room after the Jets game, and admitted he doesn’t deserve to be a captain during an interview this offseason.
The Dolphins say the culture is different, and Hill is saying the right things when he’s around the team, but the season will be the true test of whether that’s true.
Jaylen Waddle
2024 Stats: 58 catches, 744 yards, 2 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per catch
Outlook: Waddle is also looking for a bounce-back season after having the worst statistical season of his career in 2024. It was the first time Waddle had less than 1,000 yards in a season.
Obviously, the Dolphins will need Waddle’s numbers to look closer to what they were in the past if they’re going to be successful in 2025. On tape, Waddle hasn’t slowed down at all, and he’s still an excellent route runner.
Of the receivers from last season, Waddle might’ve suffered the most when Tua was out. He had just 17 catches in the games with Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson at quarterback.
Still, there’s no reason to believe this will be a trend for Waddle.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
2024 Stats (Titans): 32 catches, 497 yards, 9 touchdowns, 15.5 yards per catch
Outlook: Westbrook-Ikhine is arguably one of the team’s most important free agent additions. He brings a much different skill set to the receiver room, allowing the Dolphins to throw some different looks at defenses.
His size and catch radius make him a threat to win contested catches in traffic, specifically in the red zone, where he displayed wildly impressive efficiency with the Titans. Plus, he’s an excellent blocker from the slot.
That’s an area the Dolphins desperately needed help in. Westbrook-Ikhine probably won’t tear up the box score, but at his best, he can be a vital role player in a potent offense.
Malik Washington
2024 Stats: 26 catches, 223 yards, 0 touchdowns, 8.6 yards per catch
Outlook: Washington had a strong end to his rookie season. He finished his rookie campaign with just 26 catches for 223 yards, but 22 of those catches came after Week 10.
The former sixth-round pick from Virginia was mostly used as a gadget player, getting reverses, screens, and other designed touches. He’s excellent with the ball in his hands, having good contact balance and creativity in the open field.
The question for Washington this season will be where he falls in the team’s pecking order on offense. He’s clearly talented enough to earn targets, but Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, and perhaps Nick Westbrook-Ikhine might come first.
If there isn’t much left for Washington in the passing game, he should be the favorite to land the team’s starting kick and punt returner job.
Dee Eskridge
2024 Stats: 3 catches, 44 yards, 0 touchdowns, 14.7 yards per catch
Outlook: Eskridge didn’t see the field a ton on offense last season, but he did get some run on special teams. The former second-round pick’s skill set is pretty close to Malik Washington’s.
Both players are small and excel when they have the ball in their hands. Eskridge probably won’t get much run on offense again this season, but he should compete with Malik Washington for return opportunities.
Tahj Washington
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: The Dolphins drafted Tahj Washington in the seventh round of last year’s draft, but a preseason injury ended his rookie campaign before it could start.
Tahj is pretty buried on the depth chart, and his skill set doesn’t really stand out on a team filled with smaller receivers. He’ll be fighting for a roster spot, or more likely, a spot on the practice squad.
Erik Ezukanma
2024 Stats: 2 targets, 0 catches
Outlook: It’s been a tough road for Ezukanma since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He has just one career catch and has run 27 total routes in three seasons.
He’s got some size, and he’s a perfect fit for the offense, but he’ll have to really stand out during the preseason to keep his roster spot.
Tarik Black
2024 Stats: DNP
Outlook: Black hasn’t made a catch in an NFL game since 2021. That said, he’s one of a few bigger receivers (6-3, 213) the team brought in to diversify the room.
He’ll be competing with Ezukanma and some of the undrafted free agents listed below — if the Dolphins decide to keep any of these players.
Andrew Armstrong
2024 College Stats (Arkansas): 78 catches, 1,140 yards, 1 touchdown
Outlook: The Dolphins made it a point to bring a bunch of UDFA wide receivers this offseason, and Armstrong might be the best of the bunch. He’s another option with good size (6-4, 202), and he had draftable tape at Arkansas.
Still, it’ll be an uphill battle to make the final roster for a UDFA in such a crowded room. However, he could find himself on the practice squad with a strong preseason.
Theo Wease
2024 College Stats (Missouri): 60 catches, 884 yards, 4 touchdowns
Outlook: Wease is an identical situation to Armstrong. He falls into the “big” receiver category and will have to climb over several players to make the roster.
More realistically, Wease will get a chance to compete for a spot on the practice squad.
A.J. Henning
2024 College Stats (Northwestern): 59 catches, 603 yards, 4 touchdowns
Outlook: Henning breaks the streak of the team investing in receivers with above-average size. At 5-10, 192 pounds, and good speed, Henning fits the mold of the traditional Mike McDaniel receiver.
Henning is likely fighting for a practice squad spot.
Monaray Baldwin
2024 College Stats (Baylor): 27 catches, 478 yards, 5 touchdowns
Outlook: Baldwin is another traditional McDaniel receiver, being listed at 5-9, 172 pounds, who does his best work with the ball in his hands.
Baldwin’s only real chance to stick in Miami is to secure a spot on the practice squad.
