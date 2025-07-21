All Dolphins

Dolphins 2025 Training Camp Roster with Contract Status

Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins roster with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates a field goal with punter Jake Bailey (16) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) celebrates a field goal with punter Jake Bailey (16) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com) as of April 13, following the first wave of free agency and heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029

Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Brett Gabbert — Signed as UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

RUNNING BACKS (6)

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Alexander Mattison — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Nate Noel — Signed as UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

WIDE RECEIVERS (12)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Signed as a UFA from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Erik Ezukanma — Signed off the practice squad in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Tarik Black — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

Andrew Armstrong — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

Monaray Baldwin — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

A.J. Henning — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

Theo Wease Jr. — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

TIGHT ENDS (6)

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Darren Waller — Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2025, restructured his contract, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Pharaoh Brown — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Hayden Rucci — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

Jalin Conyers — Signed as a UDFA in 2025

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (17)

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

G James Daniels — Signed as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, placed on IR, ERFA in 2025

C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

OL Jackson Carman — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

OL Andrew Meyer — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

OL Braeden Daniels — Signed off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

G Chasen Hines — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

T Ryan Hayes — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

T Bayron Matos — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

OL Tedi Kushi — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

OL Josh Priebe — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

OL Addison West — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030

Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

Matthew Butler — Claimed off waivers from Las Vegas Raiders, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Matt Dickerson — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Alex Huntley — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

Ben Stille — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

LINEBACKERS (15)

Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Quinton Bell — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029

Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Mohamed Kamara — Fifth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

Grayson Murphy — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

Derrick McLendon — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

Dequan Jackson — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

Eugene Asante — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

DEFENSIVE BACKS (19)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Artie Burns — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

CB Ryan Cooper Jr. — Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026

CB Kendall Sheffield — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

S Patrick McMorris — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028

S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027

CB Isaiah Johnson — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

CB Jason Marshall Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029

CB Jason Maitre — Signed to a future contract in 2025, placed on IR, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027

CB BJ Adams — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

S John Saunders Jr. — Signed as a UDFA in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028

SPECIALISTS (4)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

P Ryan Stonehouse — Signed as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

LS Joe Cardona — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026

Offense (8)

QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Dee Eskridge, OL Larry Borom, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Jackson Carman

Defense/Specialists (16)

DL Benito Jones, DL Matt Dickerson, OLB Jaelan Phillips, OLB Quinton Bell, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Channing Tindall, CB Kader Kohou, CB Artie Burns, CB Kendall Sheffield, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, P Ryan Stonehouse, LS Joe Cardona

