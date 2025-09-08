Dolphins 2025 Week 1 Snap Count Observations
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday:
We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by three injured players — tight end Darren Waller, running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Ethan Bonner. The others were tackle Kendall Lamm, wide receiver Tahj Washington and rookie defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, along with emergency third quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Every player who was active played in the game except for offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and cornerback JuJu Brents, who was back in Indianapolis after the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Colts.
Four players saw action only on special teams, including the two backup inside linebackers, Willie Gay Jr., and K.J. Britt. The others were Cameron Goode and Elijah Campbell.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
Based on the disparity in total yards in favor of the Colts (418-211), it should surprise no one the Dolphins ran only 48 offensive plays.
Because of injuries and the score, only three players took part in all 48 snaps — offensive linemen Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea and Aaron Brewer. Fellow lineman Kion Smith was next with 45.
Smith didn't start but was pressed into action when starting right guard James Daniels sustained a pec injury on the third offensive snap for the Dolphins. Daniels was able to make the start despite being listed as questionable on the final injury because of an ankle injury, but his Dolphins debut ended up being shortlived.
Likewise, starting right tackle Austin Jackson wasn't able to finish the game, as he missed the final nine snaps because of a toe injury.
With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hil both getting banged up (though they were able to return) at different times, the snap counts among the wide receivers was pretty even split up, with Waddle leading the way with 31, followed by Hill with 30, Malik Washington with 28 and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 21.
With Waller out and only two tight ends dressed, it figured that maybe the Dolphins would make more use of fullback Alec Ingold, but he ended up playing only 13 snaps. At tight end, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner each played 28 snaps.
Despite nursing a calf injury in the final weeks of training camp, De'Von Achane played 73 percent of the offensive snaps, though the low number of offensive plays played a role in that. Rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II got limited action with 13 snaps, while veteran practice squad elevation Jeff Wilson Jr. got on the field for two snaps.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
Four players were on the field for all of the Dolphins' 73 defensive snaps: linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Jack Jones.
It was Ifeatu Melifonwu who got the most snaps at safety besides Fitzpatrick with. 50, while rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. played 22 defensive snaps to Ashtyn Davis' 11, the last two numbers coming in as somewhat of a surprise given the difference experience between the two players who dealt with injuries in camp.
Zach Sieler not surprisingly dominated the snaps at defensive tackle with 54, but perhaps it was surprising that Kenneth Grant easily had the second-highest number with 44 and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips was third with 33, well ahead of the 20 for veterans Benito Jones and Matthew Butler.
There was very good balance among the edge defenders, with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson and Matthew Judon all played between 33 and 40 defensive snaps.
Storm Duck left the game with his ankle injury on his 29th snap and Rasul Douglas stayed on the field the rest of the way and finished with 43.
We close with special teams, where Melifonwu led the way with 16 snaps, followed by Ashtyn Davis with 14, and Goode, Campbell and Britt with 11 apiece. Westbrook-Ikhine led all offensive players with 10. Interestingly, Fitzpatrick and Dodson each. played eight special teams snaps along with being on the field for every defensive play.