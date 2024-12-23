Dolphins-49ers 2024 Week 16: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins kept alive their playoff hopes with their 29-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
We rank and analyze the game's five biggest, most important plays.
1) THE KOHOU PICK
Where the defense fell short in protecting a lead (or a tie) in the games against Arizona and Buffalo in the middle of the season, it came up big in this one with three stops in the final quarter. The big one, of course, was the one with the Dolphins holding a 22-17 lead at the two-minute warning. Kader Kohou continued his recent string of strong play with the clutch interception over the middle, though with a huge assist to Calais Campbell for his hit that prevented Brock Purdy from being able to follow through on his delivery.
2) THE ILLEGAL FORMATION PENALTY
The Dolphins led the entire second half, but who knows how the game would have played out had the 49ers been able to take the lead, which they almost certainly would have done halfway through the third quarter if not for rookie Ricky Pearsall getting flagged for illegal formation — for the second time in four snaps. The penalty nullified a Purdy completion to Deebo Samuel that would have given the 49ers a first-and-goal at the Miami 2-yard line in a 16-10 game. Instead, the 49ers got pushed back and Jake Moody eventually missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.
3) THE CHOP TIP
Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson got to show off his sack celebration move in the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins already had the game put away by then if we're being honest. His biggest play, by far, came when he got his hands on a Purdy pass intended for tight end George Kittle on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line late in the second quarter. Based on replays from behind Purdy, it sure looked as though that play was headed to become a 49ers touchdown. Instead, the pass breakup forced a short field goal.
4) THE LONG FIELD GOAL
We have to get Jason Sanders in here somehow, considering he kicked five field goals. And, as always, we'll go with the 54-yard kick because it's not just the three points the Dolphins got with the kick but also the fact that a miss would have given San Francisco the ball at its 44 to start had he missed. Sanders is on a tear right now, and he was huge in this game.
5) THE TYREEK TOUCHDOWN
The Dolphins took the lead for good when Tua Tagovailoa threw his 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill late in the second quarter. It wasn't the best offensive play of the game for the Dolphins, but it earns a spot on this list because it was the only touchdown until De'Von Achane's game-clincher at the end (though he just easily could have simply fallen down at the 10-yard line) and it gave Miami a lead it never would relinquish.