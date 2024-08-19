Dolphins Add Depth at Running Back Position
With injuries starting to mount in the Miami Dolphins backfield, the team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. on Monday.
Chris Brooks left the preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday shortly after he reeled off a 59-yard run and is in the concussion protocol. Rookie Jaylen Wright, Salvon Ahmed, and Jeff Wilson, Jr. did not dress for the second preseason game.
The Dolphins were thin enough at the end of the Washington game that they used rookie free-agent wide receiver Je'Quan Burton at running back.
It is unclear who will be available for the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Friday night, particularly considering head coach Mike McDaniel likely will want to sit out Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.
ANTHONY McFARLAND SCOUTING REPORT
While the production hasn't been there, McFarland could be a good fit for the Dolphins' offense if he can stick around for a bit. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI Publisher Noah Strackbein offered this as a scouting report.
"While Anthony McFarland didn't work out in Pittsburgh, there was enough talent for coaches to try. Speed and versatility are the best ways to describe him, as he's a capable runner and a pass-catcher both out of the backfield and lined up out wide. You can add capable kick returner to his list of abilities as well.
"With each season that he was in Pittsburgh, he grew, and if it wasn't for a lingering knee injury in his final season, he probably would have stuck as a piece of the offense and special teams. Unfortunately, he was never able to stay healthy and his inconsistent availability led to his eventual departure. Today, he's probably got some gas left in the tank, and he's a great fit for a speedy offense who's looking for their running backs to do multiple things."
McFarland was drafted by the Steelers out of Maryland in 2020 in the fourth round. McFarland ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at a pre-draft workout, making him more than a blip on the radar.
McFarland has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries. He also caught 11 receptions for 87 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He averaged 27.3 yards on six kickoff returns last season.