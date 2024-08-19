Dolphins Sign Former Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a tenuous situation at the running back position. During their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Jaylen Warren left the game with a reported hamstring injury. With a few weeks remaining until the regular season begins, the Steelers RB room is in flux as players like Jonathan Ward, Cordarrelle Patterson, La'Mical Perine, and Aaron Shampklin try to pick up the slack in Warren's absence.
Meanwhile in Miami, the Dolphins are adding to their running back group, and the Steelers are to thank. NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared the news that the Fins are signing former Steelers draft pick Anthony McFarland.
The 26 year-old tailback joins the Dolphins seeking to finally stick in the NFL. The Steelers drafted McFarland out of the University of Maryland in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Known for his speed and quick cut abilities, the Steelers envisioned a complementary role for McFarland in their offense.
That never came to pass, as he managed just 17 games of regular season action over four seasons in Pittsburgh. When he was on the field, he couldn't quite replicate the exciting playmaking he was capable of in college. His best season came as a rookie, when he has 33 carries for 113 yards and six receptions for 54 yards. In the subsequent seasons, his production would fall to a few carries and receptions.
Injuries plagued McFarland's tenure with the Steelers. He was placed on injured reserve to begin the 2021 season, limiting him to just two games. He was also placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury at the start of the 2023 season, keeping him out for all but three games of the season.
Now, McFarland gets another opportunity to prove he can play in the NFL. The Dolphins have a history of getting more out of talented running backs, and if he can stay healthy, Miami could have another weapon on offense.
