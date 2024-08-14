Dolphins Add Depth to Defensive Line
After waiving Teair Tart on Tuesday, the Dolphins bolstered their depth at the defensive tackle position.
The Miami Dolphins announced that they have signed defensive tackle Robert Cooper.
Cooper signed with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2023. He went to training camp with the Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Dolphins a day after the team waived Teair Tart.
Further, Miami is looking to add depth to the position because nose tackle Benito Jones has missed the last few practices with a nagging injury. Jones is expected to be day-to-day.
According to the release, Cooper played his college ball at Florida State. He appeared in 57 games with 41 starts. He had amassed 123 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, and three passes broken up.
JULY 2024
- July 16 — Placed S Mark Perry on the non-active non-football injury list and WR Tahj Washington on the Active/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) list.
- July 18 — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the non-football injury list; placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips, and OL Isaiah Wynn on the Active/PUP list.
- July 22 — Placed LB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/retired list.
- July 23 — Signed WR Kyric McGowan and LB Emmanuel Ogbah; placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB David Long Jr. on active/PUP; placed WR Tahj Washington on IR; activated RB Salvon Ahmed and S Mark Perry off the non-football injury list.
- July 27 — Signed LB Curtis Bolton; waived QB Gavin Hardison.
- July 28 — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension through the 2028 season; Activated LB David Long Jr. off PUP.
- July 31 — Signed WR Willie Snead IV; waived DT Mario Kendricks.
AUGUST 2024
- August 3 — Signed OL Sean Harlow; waived OL Ireland Brown.
- August 7 — Signed WR Mike Harley Jr.; waived OL Chasen Hines.
- August 10 — Signed OL Chasen Hines; placed OL Kion Smith on the reserve/injured list.
- August 13 — Waived DT Teair Tart.
- August 14 — Signed DT Robert Cooper.
