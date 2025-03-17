Dolphins Add Local Talent at Cornerback, Search for Starter Continues
The Miami Dolphins stayed close to home to add more competition to the cornerback room, but the search for a clear starter opposite Jalen Ramsey continues.
The team has agreed to terms with former University of Miami star Artie Burns, per multiple reports.
Burns played in 2024 for the Seattle Seahawks, his third team since entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.
Burns was the 25th overall selection in that draft thanks to his good size (6 feet, 187) and great speed, but it hasn't helped him deliver in the NFL.
In 90 NFL games over eight seasons, Burns has recorded four interceptions along with 38 passes defensed. Since 2018, he has allowed an opponent rating of 124.3 when targeted.
After the Steelers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season, Burns sustained a torn ACL and spent that whole year on injured reserve.
He left for the Chicago Bears as an unrestricted free agent, spending one season with that team before moving to Seattle as a UFA.
He began the past two seasons with the Seahawks on the practice squad, though he was eventually signed to the active roster in 2023.
Burns spent all of 2024 on the Seattle practice squad, though he was elevated for four games. He performed very well in those four games, allowing only three completions on the seven times he was targeted, per Pro Football Reference.
THE DOLPHINS CORNERBACK ROOM
Burns joins a group of Dolphins cornerbacks who will compete for roles and playing time, alongside Ramsey and nickel corner Kader Kohou.
The group includes Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck, recent waiver claim Roy Cooper Jr. and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, as well as 2024 practice squad members Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre.
It's almost a certainty the Dolphins will pick up a more established cornerback at some point to handle a starting role, and that player could come via free agency or the 2025 NFL draft.
What is clear is the Dolphins want an established player to replace veteran Kendall Fuller, who was released in mid-February after one season with the team.