Cornerback a Low-Key Major Need for Dolphins
When folks start discussing the current needs for the Miami Dolphins, the offensive line invariably will come up, as will the defensive line and the safety position.
But one position that really shoudn't be overlooked in this regard is cornerback.
On the surface, the Dolphins seem to be in good shape with starters Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller both under contract for 2025, along with slot corner expected back even as a restricted free agent, and then some young depth pieces like Storm Duck and 2023 top pick Cam Smith.
But the reality is that there are significant question marks, and those could push the position at the top of the list when it comes time to make the 13th overall selection in the 2025 draft if there's a worthwhile cornerback prospect on the board.
FULLER FULL OF QUESTIONS
The uncertainly starts with Fuller, whose first season with the Dolphins after signing a two-year deal last spring was solid for the most part but included some troubling injuries.
For one thing, Fuller was sidelined twice by concussions and then he saw his season prematurely come to an end when he sustained a knee injury in the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fuller will be turning 30 next month, which isn't ancient but also not young for a cornerback and not ideal given his 2024 injuries.
There's also his contract, which has one more year with a current cap number of $8.2 million for 2025, per overthecap.com. The Dolphins could shave almost $7 million off that number if they were to make Fuller a post-June 1 release, and Over The Cap has him included in a story of the top 100 possible cap cut candidates this offseason.
THE CAM SMITH CONUNDRUM
With Cam Smith, the issue is whether he'll ever pan out after two forgettable years since arriving as a second-round pick in 2023.
After barely getting on the field as a rookie under Vic Fangio — and the Eagles putting both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell in the starting lineup as rookies showed it wasn't that Fangio doesn't trust first-year players — Smith dealt with injuries in 2024 and also couldn't get past Duck, a rookie free agent, in the pecking order when he was healthy.
And Duck, while he was impressive at times, still has to prove he can be an NFL regular.
THE POTENTIAL X-FACTOR
There's yet another factor to consider, and that's the idea of using Ramsey at some point, perhaps sooner rather than later.
Ramsey remains a high-end cornerback, but he also was used in a variety of ways in 2024 with much more blitzing from him, and like Fuller he's about to enter his 10th NFL season.
Ramsey is a physical presence in the secondary and there's no reason he couldn't excel as a safety, much the same way Charles Woodson and Rod Woodson once did. As for when that move could occur, maybe it happens sooner rather than later if Jevon Holland leaves via free agency (as should be expected) and the Dolphins don't re-sign Jordan Poyer.
THE BOTTOM LINE
The Dolphins drafted Cam Smith two years ago with the idea he'd eventually be able to take over for Xavien Howard, but that's not looking great right now.
It says here that cornerback very well might be a target position in the 2025 draft, and it very well might happen in the first round.