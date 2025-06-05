Dolphins Add Yet Another Defensive Tackle
The Miami Dolphins are adding yet another name to their defensive tackle room.
The Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Ben Stille to the roster, according to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. This will be Stille’s second stint with the Dolphins, as he made the team’s practice squad after going undrafted in 2022 out of Nebraska.
Stille played in just one game for the Dolphins before the Cleveland Browns eventually signed him off the practice squad in November. Since then, Stille has spent most of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and had a brief stint with the Buccaneers last season.
Stille was released by Arizona on May 27 after the Cardinals had signed him to a future contract in January.
Stille has just two sacks, 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits in his career. He’s played in 18 games and made only one start (for the Browns in 2022).
The Dolphins had an open roster spot after moving Terron Armstead to the retired list Monday, but Stille joins an incredibly crowded defensive tackle room.
Where Miami’s Defensive Tackle Room Stands
Going into the 2025 NFL draft, the Dolphins’ defensive tackle room looked relatively empty. Now, it’s filled to the brim with mostly low-end investments.
The team drafted Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers and signed Alex Huntley as a UDFA. Since then, they’ve signed Stille and claimed Matthew Butler off waivers. All of those players join Zach Sieler and Benito Jones, the only returning players on the interior.
Stille’s main competition for a depth spot figures to be Butler, Biggers and Huntley. Sieler and Grant should be locked in as starters, and Jones and Phillips should have the inside track as primary backups or starters when the Dolphins go with three pure defensive linemen on the field.
The Dolphins seem to be trying to find multiple undervalued talents at a premium position, hoping to rebuild the room long term.
At 6-4, 296, Stille isn’t the biggest player of this group, but he’s mostly known as a strong run defender who can stack and shed at the point of attack. There’s a chance the Dolphins view him as a “big end,” which would allow him to fill some of the reps vacated by Calais Campbell.
Ultimately, that’s a long shot, but it’s also probably Stille’s best chance to stand out in such a crowded room.