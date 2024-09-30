Dolphins and Titans Practice Squad Moves
The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Dee Eskridge from the practice squad for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.
This is Eskridge's second consecutive week being elevated, as he was also active for the Seattle game last week. In the Seattle game, Eskridge recorded one reception for 30 yards and also contributed 28 yards on a kickoff return.
Fellow wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who was also elevated for the Seattle game last week, is not being elevated for the Monday night contest.
This might signal the return of wide receiver Malik Washington, who could be making his National Football League debut. Washington has been inactive for each of the three games this season.
Washington was a sixth-round selection out of the University of Virginia in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was sidelined due to a quadricep injury he sustained in practice before the first week of the season.
Eskridge is in his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 25 career games with Seattle and Miami. He has recorded 18 receptions for 152 yards (an 8.4 average) and one touchdown while contributing 456 yards on 18 kickoff returns (a 25.3 average).
He entered the NFL as a second-round selection (56th overall) by Seattle in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, where he appeared in 45 games and recorded 122 receptions for 2,260 yards and 15 touchdowns.
TENNESSEE MAKES ELEVATIONS
The Titans, meanwhile, have elevated cornerback Tre Avery and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson from their practice squad to the active roster.
Tennessee's two-time Pro Bowl selection, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, has been listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed — Tyreek Hill's "nemesis" — is also questionable for the game against Miami.