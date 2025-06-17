Dolphins Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
The Miami Dolphins announced their 2025 training camp practice schedule on Tuesday, and it features 11 practices open for fans.
The highlights include the team's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 21 at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. The teams are slated to play in the final preseason game of the season on Aug. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The first practice open to the public will be Saturday, July 26 with gates opneing at 8:00 a.m. and practice starting at 9:30.
Tickets and parking for Training Camp are free, but all fans must have a ticket for entry. Tickets are limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, but can be reserved ahead of time at this link.
Dolphins Training Camp Schedule
Here is the complete schedule of Dolphins practices open to the public:
Saturday, July 26 — 9:00 a.m.
Monday, July 28 — 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29 — 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 30 — 9:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 1 — 9:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2 — 9:00 a.m. (Member Only Day)
Sunday, Aug. 3 — 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 6 — 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 19 — 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 20 — 9:00 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 21 — 9:00 a.m. (Jaguars joint practice)
The Dolphins will have joint practices on the road with/against the Detroit Lions twice, and once each with/against the Chicago Bears. The team will face the Bears in their first preseason game on Aug. 10, and then play the Lions in Detroit on Aug. 16.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage