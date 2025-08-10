Dolphins-Bears Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears:
We'll start with the list of "inactives" — in parentheses because there's no official list in the preseason — and it included WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle and OLB Jaelan Phillips.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was among the many front-line players who saw brief action, along with RB De'Von Achane, the entire offensive line, DT Zach Sieler, LB Jordyn Brooks and DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.
THE STARTING DEFENSIVE LINEUP
The Dolphins started with a 2-4-5 alignment with Zach Sieler and Benito Jones up front, Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb on the edge, Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson Jr. at linebacker, and a five-man secondary of Kendall Sheffield, Storm Duck, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Sieler, Brooks, Chubb, Robinson and Fitzpatrick all were done after the first series. The Chicago offense featured mostly backups.
The first series, interestinly enough ended with a Dotson tackle on third down — of course, after the skirmish involving Dotson and Brooks at the joint practice Friday.
Willie Gay Jr. recorded a sack against Tyson Bagent on that first drive, but it was Benito Jones who moved him out of the pocket.
New linebacker K.J. Britt was active early, with a tackle on the opening kickoff and a stop after a 1-yard gain on the second series.
Edge defender Derrick McLendon, who's trying to earn a roster spot at a deep group, had a couple of impressive plays, one penetration on a run that led to a no gain and then a sack when he chased down Bagent from behind.
Nice two-play sequence for rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant late in the first half when he chased down RB Travis Homer from behind after a short reception, then batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. Grant also made the stop on a third-down run, but not after the Bears got the first down.
Patrick McMorris with the pick after Ethan Bonner tips a Bagent pass with tight coverage.
THE OFFENSIVE STARTING LINEUP
With Hill and Waddle out, the starting offense featured Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at wide receiver and two tight ends, Tanner Conner and Julian Hill.
The Dolphins went for it on fourth down twice on Tua's first drive, converting with a completion to Malik Washington, but then failing when Jaylen Wright was thrown for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Malik Washington and De'Von Achane did the heavy lifting for Tua on that drive, but it was Wright who got four consecutive carries after the offense had a first-and-goal from the 8. The first was a nice 6-yard gain, but the other three went 1 yard, 0 yard and minus-3. This is not what you want to see from the Dolphins offense after the struggles of last season — particularly against a Bears defense that rested most of its starters.
Tua, Achane, right guard James Daniels and center Aaron Brewer were done after the first series.
The Dolphins' second series featured the full Zach Wilson experience, with two really impressive throws and two head-scratchers.
The first nice throw was a nice completion to NWI down the seam that turned into a 35-yard gain after some nice run after catch. The second was a thread-the-needle pass in the back of the end zone to Dee Eskridge that he couldn't corral on a play where DPI was called.
But then there two really bad throws, including what should have been an easy touchdown to Conner, when Wilson didn't put enough on short passes over defenders. Those should have been easy completions.
After Patrick Paul left the game after the second offensive possession, he was replaced by veteran Germain Ifedi.
On the first two snaps of the possession, Wilson couldn't find anybody open and was sacked and then had to scramble.
Wilson showed his toughness and upside on third-and-10, though, with a pretty downfield pass to Tahj Washington delivered right as he was about to get nailed.
Wilson led the Dolphins to touchdown on each of his two drives in the first half, with Alexander Mattison and Jaylen Wright scoring on runs. Wilson set up the second score with a 12-yard completion to Erik Ezukanma over the middle on third-and-5 from the Bears 19.
Rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea was the only offensive linemen to play the whole first half. Borom was replaced at right tackle on the final drive by Kion Smith, who earlier had played guard.
Wilson was sacked on the first play of his next series when he again held on to the ball. He scrambled and even did a head fake on the next play.
Wilson's uneven play again ... his third-down pass for Tarik Black was telegraphed and should have been picked off, but CB Terell Smith dropped the ball.
On fourth down, Wilson again holds the ball and Zacch Pickens eventually drops him for a sack after getting by Savaiinaea.