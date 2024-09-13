Dolphins-Bills Week 2 Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Thursday night game the Buffalo Bills:
We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by running back Raheem Mostert, out with a chest injury. The good news for the offense was that running back De'Von Achane, who was listed on the final injury report as questionable with an ankle injury, was active.
With Mostert out, rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright was active and in line to make his NFL debut.
Along with Mostert the other inactives were the same as for Week 1: CB Ethan Bonner, LB Channing Tindall, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer and WR Malik Washington. Like Mostert, Washington was ruled out Wednesday, in his case because of the quadriceps injury that also kept him out of the season opener.
FIRST QUARTER
The Dolphins got the ball first and immediately showed their new approach on third-and-short this season, handing the ball to fullback Alec Ingold on third-and-1. He gained 3 yards up the middle, making the Dolphins 4-for-4 on third-and-1 run conversions after they went 5-for-11 last season.
We also should mention a great clearing block by Aaron Brewer that paved the way for a 5-yard run by Achane.
The drive went south quickly after that, though, after Tyreek Hill took himself out of the game after an incompletion on a deep shot when cornerback Christian Benford backed up right away and was in great position the whole way.
On third-and-13, Tua went for newcomer Grant DuBose down the field at the numbers, but he didn't turn around quickly enough and the ball bounced off his shoulder and right into the hands of Buffalo DB Ja'Marcus Ingram. This is one of those where the pick will go on Tua's stat sheet but really wasn't on him.
Buffalo cashed in with a 37-yard touchdown drive that gave the Bills a 7-0 lead when they aggressively went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Miami 17. On the touchdown, linebacker David Long Jr. got caught in traffic and that left James Cook wide open after he spilled out on the left side.
The Dolphins did have a couple of nice plays on that defensive series, starting with Jaelan Phillips when he didn't bite on a naked bootleg and forced an incompletion, followed by Zach Sieler blowing up a third-and-2 with Long joining him in the backfield.
The Dolphins came right back with an impressive 70-yard touchdown run — after, yes, another touchback with the supposed new "dynamic" kickoff return. The key plays in the drive were a couple of off-schedule passes by Tua, one to Jonnu Smith for 15 yards and the other for 17 yards to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-4.
Achane sure looked fine on that drive, carrying the ball four times (with runs of 14 and 8 yards) and capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown reception when the Dolphins wound up with Achane and Ingold in the right flat with only one Buffalo defense in the area.
The next Buffalo drive ended in a three-and-out when Josh Allen dropped the shotgun snap on third-and-1 and Calais Campbell batted down his pass after he picked up the loose ball and scrambled to his right. We probably should get used to Campbell knocking down passes.
The Dolphins continued to use their speed laterally on their next drive, with Tyreek Hill taking a pitch in the backfield and easily turning the corner for a 12-yard gain.
On the next play, though, Tagovailoa threw his second interception when he tried to hit Robbie Chosen with an mid-range pass. This may have been a case of QB and receiver not being on the same page, but in any event it gave Buffalo the ball at the Miami 44-yard line.
SECOND QUARTER
After giving up a third-and-5 conversion when the Dolphins decided to rush three and Allen hit Khalil Shakir after having all sorts of time in the pocket, the defense stiffened to hold Buffalo to a field goal.
Jalen Ramsey conitnues to be great in run support, disrupting a James Cook run, where Cook did a great job to merely gain 3 yards.
Jordyn Brooks showed off great coverage ability when he stayed step for step with Jordyn Brooks down the sideline to force an incompletion.
The Dolphins went three-and-out on their next drive, mostly because of a holding penalty on a second-down run by Jaylen Wright after he had gained 3 yards on his first NFL carry.
The next defensive series wasn't good, starting with Jordan Poyer getting flagged for unnecessary roughness at the end of a 21-yard completion.
The run defense sprung some leaks when rookie Ray Davis ran for 8 and 10 yards on back-to-back plays.
The killer on the drive came on third-and-12 from the Miami 34 when Allen bought some time scrambling in the pocket and found third-down back Ty Johnson near the goal line after he was able to shake Jalen Ramsey — and this is where we point out that you can't ask a cornerback to cover anybody for 10 seconds.
James Cook's 1-yard touchdown run on the next play put the Dolphins in a 17-7 hole for a second consecutive week.
The Dolphins' next drive started well enough when Achane blew through a big hole up the middle for 17 yards and then gained 9 yards on the next two plays.
But things went south from there, with Ingold stuffed for a 1-yard on third-and-1, the Dolphins' first failure on a third-and-short run this season.
On fourth-and-2 from the Buffalo 45, Mike McDaniel made the correct decision of going for it, but the play never had a chance because Ed Oliver got by left guard Robert Jones almost instantly and was on top of Tua for a drive-ending sack.
Yeesh, things got worse for the Dolphins on the next play when James Cook sprinted up the middle and then down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown to make it 24-7. David Long Jr., who had been playing really well before that, ran himself into a triple-team block for some reason and then Jordan Poyer took a bad angle that allowed Cook to easily get by him.
The Dolphins' final drive of the half was pretty odd in the way they operated, with only a couple of short passes and a whole bunch of Achane runs, coupled with a lack of urgency in calling timeouts. It was weird.
The Dolphins had to call their final timeout with 16 seconds left and the ball at the Buffalo 23-yard line. The Dolphins did get a field goal to cap the drive, but it was small consolation as they went into halftime trailing 24-10.