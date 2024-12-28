Dolphins-Browns 2024 Week 17 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 8-8 on the season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
The Dolphins will be looking for their sixth victory in eight games. Cleveland (3-12) is coming off a 24-6 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 17 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are still alive in the playoff chase, but barely. They got the running game going last week in the victory over San Francisco, so look for that to carry over. The Browns can't be focused and they have quarterback issues. Miami breaks the cold-weather jinx and wins it.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Browns 14
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Browns 16, Dolphins 15
- Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Browns 7
- Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Browns 20
- Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 27, Browns 16
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 28, Browns 16
- Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 27, Browns 13
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Browns don't have enough offense beyond Jerome Ford to be very competitive here, as Myles Garrett and the defense have been worn down and breaking down. The Dolphins got off the mat to pound the 49ers and will stay relentless offensively around Tua Tagovailoa.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Browns 20
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
Dan Graziano: Dolphins
Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: Dolphins
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Dolphins 20, Browns 17
Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Browns 13
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 23, Browns 17
Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Browns 14
Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 23, Browns 20
Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 19, Browns 14
Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Browns 16
The 33rd Team
Analysis: The Cleveland Browns made the switch to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 16, and it went just about as poorly as you would expect. DTR made some nice plays with his legs, but his turnovers and sacks were too much for the Browns to overcome. That’ll probably be the case again this week as the Miami Dolphins try to sneak into the playoffs. Cleveland’s pass rush could be a major problem for Miami, but look for the Dolphins to get a close win on the road here in Week 17.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Browns 17
The Athletic
Analysis: The Dolphins need to win out and get a lot of help to make the playoffs. They had more pride than the 49ers did in prevailing last week, but that was at home and the forecast calls for rain on Sunday. It’s like beating a dead fish talking about how much Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates wilt up in cold weather. Then again, the Browns waved the white flag when they started Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB last week. They don’t want to win, and their players know it. It all comes down to how much faith you have in Browns mudder Jerome Ford, who ranks fourth in the league in EPA per rush rate at 0.08 (minimum 100 touches) and third in yards per carry with a 5.5-yard average. I, it turns out, don’t have much.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 6.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: Dolphins
- Adam Beasley: Dolphins
- Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
- Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
- Mike Wobschall: Browns
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This will be the Dolphins' fourth and final shot at getting back to .500 this season for the first time since September and they can keep alive their streak of consecutive seasons with a winning record by defeating the Browns before turning their attention to the New York Jets in Week 18. Cleveland will play hard in this game, but injuries have left them talent-deficient on offense. The Browns committted 18 turnovers in their past five games and we can see at least a couple more in this one. This is the kind of game the Dolphins have managed very well over the past couple of years, and there's no reason to think this will be different, regardless of weather or playoff scenarios.