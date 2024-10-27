Dolphins-Cardinals: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins lost for the fifth time in six games on Sunday when they dropped a 28-27 decision to the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup.
We rank the five biggest, most important plays of the game.
1) HARRISON'S DIVING CATCH
Harrison's diving catch for a 16-yard completion came after a successful replay challenge by the Cardinals, giving them an improbable first down on the third-and-4 play. The play, which came after Kyler Murray threw while he was being plastered by Jordyn Brooks, came early in the fourth quarter with Miami leading 27-18. It's likely the Cardinals would have punted from their 36 had this been an incompletion.
2) MURRAY'S THIRD-DOWN RUN
Murray's race around the edge and away from Emmanuel Ogbah to get the first down on the final drive of the game meant the Dolphins wouldn't get the ball back and instead would have to rely on Arizona missing a chip-shot field goal to avoid the loss. We all know what happened.
3) THE DOLPHINS' FINAL OFFENSIVE PLAY
It's fair to focus on the defense giving up the game-winning field goal drive, but it wouldn't have come to that had the offense been able to get a couple more first downs. The third-and-9 play from the Arizona 47 never had a chance, though, because there was immediate pressure on Tua Tagovailoa and he simply dumped it off to De'Von Achane in the flat to avoid the sack.
4) CONNER'S ONE LONG RUN
The Dolphins had Arizona in a first-and-20 hole on the final drive, but Arizona got out of it with an 18-yard completion to Marvin Harrison Jr. at midfield. The next play was the crusher, though, with James Conner, who had been held to 26 rushing yards on 14 carries, burst through the middle for a 17-yard gain that ended with him carrying some defenders a few yards. The runto the Miami 33 put the Cardinals in field goal range.
5) THE SAFETY
This was the play that will get the most headlines, but the reality is the Dolphins restored a nine-point lead after the safety, which made it 20-12 and was followed by an Arizona touchdown that made it 20-18. But what the safety did was change the tone of the game when the Dolphins appeared in total control.