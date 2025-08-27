Dolphins Claim High-Upside CB Off Waivers
The Miami Dolphins are making another addition to their cornerback room, this time using the waiver wire.
The team has been awarded former Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents off waivers. The Dolphins need all the help they can get at cornerback, so it’s hardly surprising to see them add another option.
To make room on the roster, the Dolphins waived fellow cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who spent last season on the practice squad after arriving as an undrafted free agent.
Brents will join a room that is also adding veteran Rasul Douglas, alongside expected contributors in Jack Jones, Storm Duck, and Jason Marshall Jr., who beat out Mike Hilton for the starting slot position.
Players hit waivers for a reason, and there aren't a ton of overly successful players to come through this process. However, Brents is a high-upside flier that makes a ton of sense for a team lacking overall talent at cornerback.
Brief Scouting Report on Brents
The Colts selected Brents in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, just seven picks before the Dolphins selected Smith. Brents’ tenure in Indianapolis has been marred by injuries.
He’s played in only 11 of 34 possible games since entering the league. Brents landed on injured reserve after the team’s second game in 2024 after he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus in his knee. He’s also battled several other minor injuries and has dealt with a hamstring injury this summer.
If you’re wondering why the Colts gave up on Brents so quickly, that’s why. They’ve struggled in the secondary, and Brents can’t stay on the field.
On the bright side, Brents has some incredibly impressive traits for Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to work with. The Kansas State product is listed at 6-3, 189 pounds, and has 34-inch arms, which is 98th percentile among cornerbacks at the combine since 2000.
Brents pairs that with some unreal movement skills at his size. He had a 93rd percentile 3-cone time, a 99th percentile broad jump, and a 95th percentile vertical jump.
As you might expect, Brents does lack some long speed. His 40-yard dash time was just 4.53, but that’s actually not too bad when you consider his height and length.
If you’re looking for more optimism on Brents, it’s best to watch his rookie tape. He made eight starts for the Colts in 2023, recording six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one interception.
He allowed two touchdowns in coverage and a quarterback rating allowed of 99.1. Those numbers aren’t bad for a rookie cornerback, but injuries forced him to miss half the season, so he never got the chance to build on that.
Brents probably won’t be a factor for the Dolphins in Week 1 against his former team. Miami has spoken highly of Duck, and just added Douglas, who likely will push for the other outside spot.
If Brents can spend some time getting healthy, there’s a chance he could help Miami down the stretch. The big picture hope is that Miami can unlock all of that athletic potential, and he becomes a long-term contributor.
It’s a long shot, but just about every waiver wire claim is. At least Brents is a young player with above-average tools to work with.
