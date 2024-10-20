All Dolphins

Dolphins- Colts Five Biggest Storylines

Breaking down the Miami Dolphins Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) throws the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) throws the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 3-3 when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are coming off their bye, which followed their 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Colts are 3-3, coming off a 20-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2021 season when the Colts won 27-17 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 7 matchup.

RUNNING GAME LOOKS FOR RERUN

The biggest reason the Dolphins were able to defeat New England in their last game to end their three-game slide was a running game that produced 193 yards. The Dolphins look to the same kind of success against a Colts defense that ranks next-to-last in the NFL in run defense. The Dolphins should be at full strength at running back, with De'Von Achane having sufficiently recovered from the concussion he sustained against the Patriots to get removed from the final injury report of the week.

ATTEMPTING TO REEL IN RICHARDSON

The big story of this game from an Indianapolis standpoint is the return to the lineup of quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Richardson is an electric talent who can make some bad mistakes, and it'll be up to the Dolphins to make him more of the latter than the former.

SPECIAL TEAMS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The performance of the Dolphins special teams against New England in Week 5 was a borderline horror show that included a bad snap on a field goal attempt, a missed field goal attempt and a Dolphins punt that was blocked. The Dolphins simply won't survive that kind of performance very often. Adding a twist here will be the late change at long snapper, with veteran Matt Overton signing Saturday to replace Blake Ferguson after the latter was put on the reserve/non-football illness list.

CAN TYLER HIT TYREEK?

With Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to practice Wednesday and return to the lineup in Week 8, this likely will be Tyler Huntley's last start at quarterback for the Dolphins. While we shouldn't expect him to pass for 300 yards or anything like that, getting that one deep hook-up with Tyreek Hill would be a big bonus for the defense.

ROOKIE PASS RUSHERS DUEL

The game will feature two of the four edge defenders taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins' Chop Robinson and the Colts' Laiatu Latu, and each team is looking for their rookie to start breaking out. Latu has one sack so far this season, while Robinson is looking for his first. This would be a good game for Robinson to make an impact, given the injury issues the Dolphins have at the position.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News