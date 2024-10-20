Dolphins- Colts Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 3-3 when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins are coming off their bye, which followed their 15-10 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Colts are 3-3, coming off a 20-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans.
The teams are meeting for the first time since the 2021 season when the Colts won 27-17 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 7 matchup.
RUNNING GAME LOOKS FOR RERUN
The biggest reason the Dolphins were able to defeat New England in their last game to end their three-game slide was a running game that produced 193 yards. The Dolphins look to the same kind of success against a Colts defense that ranks next-to-last in the NFL in run defense. The Dolphins should be at full strength at running back, with De'Von Achane having sufficiently recovered from the concussion he sustained against the Patriots to get removed from the final injury report of the week.
ATTEMPTING TO REEL IN RICHARDSON
The big story of this game from an Indianapolis standpoint is the return to the lineup of quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Richardson is an electric talent who can make some bad mistakes, and it'll be up to the Dolphins to make him more of the latter than the former.
SPECIAL TEAMS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The performance of the Dolphins special teams against New England in Week 5 was a borderline horror show that included a bad snap on a field goal attempt, a missed field goal attempt and a Dolphins punt that was blocked. The Dolphins simply won't survive that kind of performance very often. Adding a twist here will be the late change at long snapper, with veteran Matt Overton signing Saturday to replace Blake Ferguson after the latter was put on the reserve/non-football illness list.
CAN TYLER HIT TYREEK?
With Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to practice Wednesday and return to the lineup in Week 8, this likely will be Tyler Huntley's last start at quarterback for the Dolphins. While we shouldn't expect him to pass for 300 yards or anything like that, getting that one deep hook-up with Tyreek Hill would be a big bonus for the defense.
ROOKIE PASS RUSHERS DUEL
The game will feature two of the four edge defenders taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Dolphins' Chop Robinson and the Colts' Laiatu Latu, and each team is looking for their rookie to start breaking out. Latu has one sack so far this season, while Robinson is looking for his first. This would be a good game for Robinson to make an impact, given the injury issues the Dolphins have at the position.