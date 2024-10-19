Dolphins-Colts Week 7 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record to 3-3 when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Colts
Mitch Goldich: Colts
Gilbert Manzano: Colts
Conor Orr: Colts
John Pluym: Colts
Matt Verderame: Colts
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Colts 21, Dolphins 17
Chris Bumbaca: Colts 23, Dolphins 18
Nate Davis: Colts 27, Dolphins 13
Tyler Dragon: Colts 21, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Colts 27, Dolphins 19
Lorenzo Reyes: Colts 22, Dolphins 16
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa (head), so they'll need to lean a lot on the rushing attack and defense to stay alive in the AFC wild-card race. The Colts, however, can pose problems with a powerful offensive line and running game, even without Anthony Richardson (oblique) and/or Jonathan Taylor (ankle).
Prediction: Colts 23, Dolphins 20
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Colts
- Matt Bowen: Colts
- Mike Clay: Colts
- Jeremy Fowler: Colts
- Dan Graziano: Colts
- Kalyn Kahler: Colts
- Kimberly Martin: Colts
- Eric Moody: Colts
- Jason Reid: Colts
- Linsey Thiry: Colts
- Seth Wickersham: Colts
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Colts 24, Dolphins 16
- Chris Simms: Colts 24, Dolphins 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Colts 24, Dolphins 18
- Tom Blair: Colts 23, Dolphins 19
- Brooke Cersosimo: Colts 27, Dolphins 25
- Gennaro Filice: Colts 24, Dolphins 20
- Dan Parr: Colts 25, Dolphins 21
The 33rd Team
Analysis: The expectation is that Anthony Richardson (hip) will likely be back for Week 7 after missing most of the last three games. Joe Flacco filled in admirably, but the run game suffered when he was in the lineup. It certainly didn’t help that Jonathan Taylor has also missed the last two games, but Richardson’s mobility makes the offense tough to defend, even if he is off as a passer. The biggest question in this game is whether Mike McDaniel figured out how to put together a passing game during the bye week. Tyler Huntley is expected to start again, but this will likely be a week where the Miami Dolphins try to establish the run. Expect a low-scoring game, but we are taking the Dolphins in an upset. They should be able to show off their speed in a dome.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Colts 16
The Athletic
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to return next week, though beyond Mike McDaniel saying he’s expected to play this season, his timeline remains unclear. If he happens to return next week, is it possible the Dolphins may survive some of the worst QB play ever in his place and emerge 3-3? Yeah, it’s possible. The Colts defense has a lot of walking wounded and can’t stop the pass or the run, and Dolphins RB De’Von Achane may be back from a concussion coming off a bye week. The Colts offense will probably be without RB Jonathan Taylor another week, while it looks like QB Anthony Richardson will be back. Which is not ideal, because the Joe Flacco-Josh Downs combination was cooking for a couple of weeks. We’re going to take the cheese and take the Dolphins and the points.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins plus 3 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: While we're not about to call this a "must-win" game for the Dolphins, it's another crossroads game that could set them up for a potential run with Tagovailoa's return looming. The Dolphins were able to stick with the running game at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 because they never trailed in the game by more than seven points, so avoiding quickly falling behind is a must here. Even with that 193-yard rushing performance by the Dolphins, this was not a good performance, but it says here the Dolphins will look much better after their bye and two more weeks of practice with Huntley at quarterback. The Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak in post-bye games, and we think the streak goes to five.
Prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 16